SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Asia's naphtha price rebounded from a three-month low on Tuesday due to higher Brent crude, while cracks recovered to reach a four-session high, which traders said might be due to a strong gasoline market.

Naphtha can be used as a gasoline blendstock or reformed into the motor fuel, which may be in short supply in Asia due to refinery maintenance in India and recent outage in Taiwan.

"It could be a case of stronger gasoline leading the naphtha market," said a trader, explaining the stronger cracks despite weak petrochemical margins.

Petrochemical makers remained cautious due to a lack of clear direction on the global economy, with wide swings in equities. Volatile crude prices were not making it easier.

"When crude falls, it gives petrochemical makers hope of better petrochemical margins ahead, but oil prices are so volatile, with the economics changing day by day," said another trader.

Malaysia's Titan came forward to buy a full-range naphtha grade in medium-range cargo size for first-half November arrival at parity to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

Taiwanese CPC on the other hand is expected to skip spot naphtha purchases for its naphtha cracking complex for the fifth straight month despite having restarted a cracker recently following a period of planned maintenance, due to sufficient stocks.

Gasoline cracks stayed firm above $11 a barrel, sharply higher than the first eight months' average at $6.40 a barrel.

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is seeking up to 140,000 tonnes of gasoline for November delivery in a tender due to be awarded on Oct. 6.

The volumes sought was unusually huge volume for a single month, traders said on Tuesday.

They added that HPCL could be trying to plug a supply shortfall caused by refinery maintenance.

Essar Oil's 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery is in the midst of a planned turnaround which started on Sept. 18 and expected to end on Oct. 23.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is seeking two 35,000 tonne cargoes for November and December arrival at Karachi in a tender closing on Oct. 10, with offers to stay valid until Oct. 15, based on its Website here

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November were up $29.75 each to reach $909.25 and $904.75 a tonne respectively.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps were $6.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $6.75 a tonne higher from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November narrowed 68 cents to $5.05 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half November recovered $28.50 or nearly 30 percent of the values it lost in the last six sessions to $916.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The inter-month spread backwardation between first-half November and first-half December was unchanged at $5.00 a tonne for the second session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- recovered $8.77 to $124.15 a tonne, highest since last Wednesday at $127.15.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Glencore sold a second-half November cargo to BP at $913.50, making this the only cash deal for the day.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.07 to $17.60 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- lost 53 cents to $11.95 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both on 95-octane for Oct. 12-16 loading sold by Total at $119.40 a barrel each to Shell and Mercuria. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 915.50/916.50 887.50 +28.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 99.35/99.45 96.23 +3.17 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 908.25/910.25 879.50 +29.75 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 903.75/905.75 875.00 +29.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 121.22/121.32 119.80 +1.47 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 119.35/119.45 117.55 +1.85 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 116.95/117.05 114.90 +2.10 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.55/17.65 18.67 -1.07

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)