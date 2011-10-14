SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Asia's naphtha price closed the week at their highest in about two weeks, while cracks rose for the third straight session to hover around their highest in a week, with YNCC coming forward to buy cargoes.

The South Korean petrochemical maker bought around 50,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for second-half November arrival at premiums of about $1.75 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This came a day after Japan's Mitsui Chemicals and South Korea's Samsung Total bought a total of about 50,000-75,000 tonnes for the same delivery period following nearly a week of muted spot trades.

YNCC is also seeking term cargoes for January-December 2012 delivery period in a tender closing on Oct. 19, with offers to stay valid until Oct. 24. L3E7LE27B

It currently has a 2011 term deal for about 800,000 tonnes sealed last year at minus $4.50 a tonne on a C&F basis.

"Naphtha has been weak, but going forward, I expect demand for cargoes for second-half November delivery onwards to be stronger," said a trader.

"Upcoming winter season may make it less economical for crackers in the West to rely on alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) feedstock."

Seasonally, naphtha demand in the West becomes stronger as LPG will be used for heating during the winter season.

Gasoline cracks stayed firm above $12.00 a barrel, with healthy demand seen from India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

Unlike naphtha, demand for gasoline in Asia have stayed relatively strong due to refinery outages recently in Taiwan and Singapore and maintenance in India.

But the supply crunch is expected to ease as peak demand season from the Muslim countries is over following the end of the fasting month.

Formosa has restarted the second RFCC after a prolonged shutdown since end-July following a fire at a refinery secondary unit.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November swaps were up $10.75 and $11.50 a tonne respectively to $917.25 and $913.50 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps returned to being lower than Northwest European prices.

- Asian values were 25 cents a tonne lower than Northwest European versus parity in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November narrowed 17 cents to $10.48 to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half November rose $11.00 to $921.00 a tonne, highest since Sept. 29 at $921.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between second-half November and second-half December were at $4.00 a tonne for the second straight session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- were up $2.68 to $81.15 a tonne, highest since Oct. 7 at $87.35.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: Saudi Aramco sold around 50,000 tonnes of A310 grade to be co-loaded with 25,000 tonnes of A180 light grade for first half November lifting from Ras Tanura to an undisclosed buyer at premiums of about $20.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

- It sold another two cargoes, one each from Rabigh and Jeddah, totalling 55,000 tonnes, to be co-loaded, also for first-half November lifting at around the same premium levels of $20.00 a tonne.

- ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 loading from Hazira at premiums of $23.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Vitol.

- MRPL on the other hand sold to Shell 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 20-22 loading from New Mangalore at premiums of $18.00 a tonne.

- This was MRPL's third cargo for November lifting.

- ONGC and MRPL have issued new tenders.

- ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 29-30 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on Oct. 18.

- MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 3-5 loading in a tender closing on Oct. 19, with bids to stay valid until Oct. 20.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals for the second day.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF recovered 15 cents to $24.27 a barrel, highest in two sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- recovered 24 cents to $12.27 a barrel, highest in two sessions.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Glencore sold a 95-octane cargo to Vitol for Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 loading at $126.50 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 920.50/921.50 910.00 +11.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 99.93/100.03 98.78 +1.20 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 916.25/918.25 906.50 +10.75 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 912.50/914.50 902.00 +11.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 130.32/130.42 129.17 +1.20 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 126.45/126.55 125.30 +1.20 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 124.20/124.30 122.90 +1.35 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 24.22/24.32 24.12 +0.15

