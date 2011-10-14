SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Asia's naphtha price closed
the week at their highest in about two weeks, while cracks rose
for the third straight session to hover around their highest in
a week, with YNCC coming forward to buy cargoes.
The South Korean petrochemical maker bought around 50,000
tonnes of open-spec naphtha for second-half November arrival at
premiums of about $1.75 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
This came a day after Japan's Mitsui Chemicals and South
Korea's Samsung Total bought a total of about 50,000-75,000
tonnes for the same delivery period following nearly a week of
muted spot trades.
YNCC is also seeking term cargoes for January-December 2012
delivery period in a tender closing on Oct. 19, with offers to
stay valid until Oct. 24. L3E7LE27B
It currently has a 2011 term deal for about 800,000 tonnes
sealed last year at minus $4.50 a tonne on a C&F basis.
"Naphtha has been weak, but going forward, I expect demand
for cargoes for second-half November delivery onwards to be
stronger," said a trader.
"Upcoming winter season may make it less economical for
crackers in the West to rely on alternative liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) feedstock."
Seasonally, naphtha demand in the West becomes stronger as
LPG will be used for heating during the winter season.
Gasoline cracks stayed firm above $12.00 a barrel, with
healthy demand seen from India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
Unlike naphtha, demand for gasoline in Asia have stayed
relatively strong due to refinery outages recently in Taiwan and
Singapore and maintenance in India.
But the supply crunch is expected to ease as peak demand
season from the Muslim countries is over following the end of
the fasting month.
Formosa has restarted the second RFCC after a prolonged
shutdown since end-July following a fire at a refinery secondary
unit.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November swaps
were up $10.75 and $11.50 a tonne respectively to $917.25 and
$913.50 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps returned
to being lower than Northwest European prices.
- Asian values were 25 cents a tonne lower than Northwest
European versus parity in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November
narrowed 17 cents to $10.48 to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half November rose $11.00 to $921.00 a tonne,
highest since Sept. 29 at $921.00 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread
backwardation between second-half November and second-half
December were at $4.00 a tonne for the second straight session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half
November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into
naphtha -- were up $2.68 to $81.15 a tonne, highest since Oct. 7
at $87.35.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: Saudi Aramco sold around
50,000 tonnes of A310 grade to be co-loaded with 25,000 tonnes
of A180 light grade for first half November lifting from Ras
Tanura to an undisclosed buyer at premiums of about $20.00 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
- It sold another two cargoes, one each from Rabigh and
Jeddah, totalling 55,000 tonnes, to be co-loaded, also for
first-half November lifting at around the same premium levels of
$20.00 a tonne.
- ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 loading from
Hazira at premiums of $23.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis to Vitol.
- MRPL on the other hand sold to Shell 35,000 tonnes for
Nov. 20-22 loading from New Mangalore at premiums of $18.00 a
tonne.
- This was MRPL's third cargo for November lifting.
- ONGC and MRPL have issued new tenders.
- ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 29-30 loading from
Mumbai in a tender closing on Oct. 18.
- MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 3-5 loading in a
tender closing on Oct. 19, with bids to stay valid until Oct.
20.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals for the second day.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF recovered 15 cents to $24.27 a barrel, highest in
two sessions.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- recovered 24
cents to $12.27 a barrel, highest in two sessions.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Glencore sold a 95-octane cargo to
Vitol for Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 loading at $126.50 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 920.50/921.50 910.00 +11.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 99.93/100.03 98.78 +1.20
OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 916.25/918.25 906.50 +10.75
NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 912.50/914.50 902.00 +11.50
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 130.32/130.42 129.17 +1.20
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 126.45/126.55 125.30 +1.20
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 124.20/124.30 122.90 +1.35
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 24.22/24.32 24.12 +0.15
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)