SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Asia's naphtha price was around a two-week low on Monday but cracks hovered at a 15-month low and timespreads fell to their lowest in about three months as sentiment deteriorated further due to sluggish petrochemical demand.

China's manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy and top energy consumer, according to HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index.

While this fuelled investors' optimism in crude futures trading, it failed to do the same for the naphtha market due to fears of more units cutting runs because of oversupply of petrochemicals, which are mainly from naphtha.

"Petrochemical prices are weak across barrels. Demand is weak from polymers to aromatics," said a trader.

"Japanese petrochemical makers had to moderately cut runs last month to combat the weak Chinese imports," he said, adding that further reductions could be made in Japan.

South Korean petrochemical makers are usually the last in Asia to cut runs as they have better economy of scale due to its bigger capacity and more modern technology.

Now, they too are under some pressure to trim runs if the petrochemical market fails to pick up, traders said.

The bearish mood has not stopped at least two buyers from renewing a one-year contract with Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) for full-range naphtha lifting December 2011 to November 2012 at premiums of $18.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis.

This was higher versus last year's term starting December 2010 at premiums of $12.00 a tonne.

South Korea's YNCC will buy January-December 2012 naphtha at a discount of 50 cents a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, higher compared to 2011 volumes at minus $4.50 a tonne.

"Trading houses cannot possibly sell at 2011 discount levels to YNCC because of the costly Gulf barrels. The Middle East sellers have remained bullish despite the weak economic climate now," said a another trader.

Gasoline cracks were at a 2-1/2 month low as the supply crunch was gradually easing as expected, with the peak demand season having ended in Asia.

China's exports last month were up nearly 9.5 percent, or 27,000 tonnes to 323,790 tonnes versus less than 296,790 tonnes in August. Its September export volumes were also the highest since May.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps slipped $2.50 and $1.50 a tonne respectively to $882.00 each.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $4.00 higher than Northwest European prices compared to $3.50 higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for December widened 61 cents to $12.06 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half December eased $2.00 to $883.00 a tonne, lowest since Oct. 11 at $874.75 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half December and first-half January narrowed to 50 cents, lowest since July 28 at the same level.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $5.60 to $57.25 a tonne, lowest since July 20 2010 at $52.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: HPCL has a tender due on Tuesday to sell two 25,000-30,000 tonnes cargoes from Vizag. The lifting dates for each cargo is Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 21-23.

- BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Shell for Nov. 12-14 lifting from Mumbai at premiums of $11-$12 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,.

- BPCL also sold to Vitol an 11,000-tonne cargo for Nov. 1-10 loading from Haldia at a narrower discount of $23 a tonne to the same price formula versus minus $30 for an October cargo and minus $63 for a July parcel.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Glencore sold a second-half December cargo to Shell at $883.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 22 cents to $24.21 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 48 cents to $9.90 a barrel, lowest since Aug. 11 at $9.34 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with Shell having bought a 97-octane cargo from BP for Nov. 8-12 loading at $125.60 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 882.50/883.50 885.00 -2.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.74/95.84 96.01 -0.22 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 881.00/883.00 884.50 -2.50 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 881.00/883.00 883.50 -1.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.55/125.65 125.35 +0.25 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.50/121.60 121.30 +0.25 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.95/120.05 123.85 -3.85 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 24.16/24.26 23.99 +0.22

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)