SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Asia's naphtha prices fell,
despite stronger Brent crude, while cracks dived nearly 48
percent to their lowest level in close to three years on scant
prospects for a revival of the battered petrochemical sector.
Petrochemical makers have been hard hit by a lack of demand
from China, Asia's top petrochemical importer. Talk persisted
that South Korea crackers were eyeing run cuts. They are usually
the last to cut runs due to their more cost-effective
operations.
"When South Korea really cuts runs, that's when you know
that the market is suffering from bad margins," said a North
Asian trader.
Factors such as monetary measures to tame inflation in China
and slower new export orders given to the Chinese were reasons
cited for weak demand for plastics, mainly made from naphtha.
"China is not buying even if you lower the prices of
plastics," said a Singapore-based trader.
Physical timespreads were on the edge of flipping into
discounts, while cracks could spiral further down.
"There is hardly any bullish news, and it is easy to push
the naphtha market down, although I think the weakness in cracks
today was overdone," said another North Asian trader.
Glencore continued to sell in the Singapore cash
market, making it the dominant seller after having sold nine out
of 14 cargoes done so far this month for December delivery.
Each cargo is about 25,000 tonnes.
Gasoline cracks hovered around a 2-1/2 month low with tight
supplies easing.
China has exported more volumes in September versus August,
while refinery maintenance in Essar is about to be completed
this week.
Turkey is seeking up to 150,000 tonnes of gasoline for next
year in a tender closing on Nov. 2.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps
fell $13.50 and $11.25 a tonne respectively to $868.50 and
$870.75.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were
$4.00 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the
previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads
for December widened $2.79 to $14.85 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half December fell $16 to $867.00 a tonne,
lowest since Oct. 5 at $860.50 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between
first-half December and first-half January was flat compared to
a backwardation of 50 cents the day before.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
slumped $27.25 to $30.00 a tonne, lowest since Jan. 8 2009 at
$8.47.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 13-15
lifting in a tender closing on Nov. 1, with bids to stay valid
until Nov. 2.
- India's ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 14-15
loading from Hazira to Mitsui and Co at premiums of about $18.00
a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- The Japanese trader has not bought an Indian spot naphtha
cargo for a long time, traders said.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Mabanaft bought a second-half December
cargo at $886.00 a tonne from Glencore.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF rose $1.38 to $25.59 a barrel, highest since Oct.
11 at $26.96 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell $1.90
to $8.00 a barrel, lowest since Aug. 8 at $7.90 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals.
- Shell bought a 97-octane cargo from Total for Nov. 12-16
loading at $125.80 a barrel.
- Trafigura sold a 92-octane parcel to Vitol for Nov. 20-24
loading at $119.60 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 866.50/867.50 883.00 -16.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 93.96/94.06 95.79 -1.78
NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 867.50/869.50 882.00 -13.50
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 869.75/871.75 882.00 -11.25
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.75/125.85 125.60 +0.20
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.75/121.85 121.55 +0.25
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.55/119.65 120.00 -0.40
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 25.54/25.64 24.21 +1.38
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)