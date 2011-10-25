SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Asia's naphtha prices fell, despite stronger Brent crude, while cracks dived nearly 48 percent to their lowest level in close to three years on scant prospects for a revival of the battered petrochemical sector.

Petrochemical makers have been hard hit by a lack of demand from China, Asia's top petrochemical importer. Talk persisted that South Korea crackers were eyeing run cuts. They are usually the last to cut runs due to their more cost-effective operations.

"When South Korea really cuts runs, that's when you know that the market is suffering from bad margins," said a North Asian trader.

Factors such as monetary measures to tame inflation in China and slower new export orders given to the Chinese were reasons cited for weak demand for plastics, mainly made from naphtha.

"China is not buying even if you lower the prices of plastics," said a Singapore-based trader.

Physical timespreads were on the edge of flipping into discounts, while cracks could spiral further down.

"There is hardly any bullish news, and it is easy to push the naphtha market down, although I think the weakness in cracks today was overdone," said another North Asian trader.

Glencore continued to sell in the Singapore cash market, making it the dominant seller after having sold nine out of 14 cargoes done so far this month for December delivery.

Each cargo is about 25,000 tonnes.

Gasoline cracks hovered around a 2-1/2 month low with tight supplies easing.

China has exported more volumes in September versus August, while refinery maintenance in Essar is about to be completed this week.

Turkey is seeking up to 150,000 tonnes of gasoline for next year in a tender closing on Nov. 2.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps fell $13.50 and $11.25 a tonne respectively to $868.50 and $870.75.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $4.00 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads for December widened $2.79 to $14.85 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half December fell $16 to $867.00 a tonne, lowest since Oct. 5 at $860.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between first-half December and first-half January was flat compared to a backwardation of 50 cents the day before.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- slumped $27.25 to $30.00 a tonne, lowest since Jan. 8 2009 at $8.47.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 13-15 lifting in a tender closing on Nov. 1, with bids to stay valid until Nov. 2.

- India's ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 14-15 loading from Hazira to Mitsui and Co at premiums of about $18.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- The Japanese trader has not bought an Indian spot naphtha cargo for a long time, traders said.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Mabanaft bought a second-half December cargo at $886.00 a tonne from Glencore.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose $1.38 to $25.59 a barrel, highest since Oct. 11 at $26.96 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell $1.90 to $8.00 a barrel, lowest since Aug. 8 at $7.90 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals.

- Shell bought a 97-octane cargo from Total for Nov. 12-16 loading at $125.80 a barrel.

- Trafigura sold a 92-octane parcel to Vitol for Nov. 20-24 loading at $119.60 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 866.50/867.50 883.00 -16.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 93.96/94.06 95.79 -1.78 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 867.50/869.50 882.00 -13.50 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 869.75/871.75 882.00 -11.25 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.75/125.85 125.60 +0.20 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.75/121.85 121.55 +0.25 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.55/119.65 120.00 -0.40 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 25.54/25.64 24.21 +1.38

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)