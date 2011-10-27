SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Asia's naphtha cracks recovered from a near three-year low on Thursday but this was cold comfort to sellers as levels were not even a third of the first nine-month average of $122.30 a tonne due to anaemic petrochemical demand.

South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought a naphtha cargo for second-half arrival at Daesan at about minus $1.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This is the first discount in the country in nearly three months.

"Demand for polymer (made mainly from naphtha-based ethylene) has been weak throughout the third-quarter. I personally do not think the market will recover until February next year," said a Singapore-based trader.

"We may see some re-building of petrochemical inventory in November and a bump-up in polymer prices is possible, but I would not think the market will rebound now."

Naphtha demand is very much driven by makers of polymer, or plastics, and aromatics.

Adding to the naphtha woe were cracker problems in Japan and South Korea. Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Thursday it shut its 374,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker at Chiba on Oct. 23 due to a problem, but did not specify.

South Korea's YNCC has operational issues at the largest of three naphtha crackers and it may need until Nov. 5 to resolve the technical problems.

Traders estimated that the 857,000 tpy cracker may be running at around 50 percent capacity.

Although all these are short-term technical problems, traders were worn down by the slate of bearish news.

Gasoline cracks were below $10.00 a barrel for the third straight session after hitting more than a 30-month on Oct. 6 at $15.00 a barrel after Shell's Singapore plant shut due to a fire.

The major's purchases of high octane gasoline cargoes in the Singapore cash market has slowed after it restarted two of its three crude distillation units in stages in the last two weeks.

It will restart the third CDU within the next day or two, and with this, the 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant will be operating just over 50 percent of its capacity.

The easing of the gasoline supply crunch was reflected in Singapore light distillate onshore stocks being at a three-week high of 9.945 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 26, official data showed.

Two weeks ago, the light inventories, which comprise mainly gasoline, were at a four-week low.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps recovered $2.50 and $1.88 a tonne respectively to $871.00 and $872.63.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $3.50 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $4.00 higher from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads for December narrowed $1.27 to $13.58 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half December climbed $1.00 to $868.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between first-half December and first-half January was at a discount of $2.00 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- recovered $8.95 to $38.95, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 8 2009 in the previous session.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Cargill paid premiums of $12.21 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for BPCL's 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 18-22 loading from Kochi.

- It also bought HPCL's 25,000-30,000 tonnes for Nov. 11-13 loading from Vizag, but premiums were not immediately known.

- ONGC offered a 35,000-tonne cargo for Nov 23-24 loading from Hazira and another 35,000 tonnes for the same lifting dates but from Mumbai in two tenders closing on Nov. 1 with bids to stay valid until Nov. 2.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 70 cents to $24.89 a barrel, lowest in two sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- were at $8.46 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals, of which Morgan Stanley bought three of the cargoes.

- It bought three 92-octane cargoes for Nov. 11-15 loading each at $119 a barrel from SK Energy, Glencore and ConocoPhillips.

- Shell bought a 97-octane cargo from Mercuria for Nov. 12-16 at $123.70 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 867.50/868.50 867.00 +1.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 94.06/94.16 94.01 +0.10 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 870.00/872.00 868.50 +2.50 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 871.63/873.63 870.75 +1.88 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 123.65/123.75 125.80 -2.10 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 120.43/120.53 121.80 -1.32 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 118.95/119.05 119.60 -0.60 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 24.84/24.94 25.59 -0.70

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)