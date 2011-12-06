SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Asian naphtha cracks
gained ground on Tuesday on the back of anticipated demand for
the product.
Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of
refining Brent crude into naphtha - strengthened $11.10 to
$86.45 a tonne.
Condensate demand is expected to pick up as Indonesian
petrochemical producer TPPI resumes buying while its 100,000
barrels per day condensate splitter is shut for one to two weeks
in December for regular maintenance.
In the Middle East, Tasweeq is offering two naphtha cargoes,
one 50,000 tonne lot for Jan. 19-20 lifting and another 30,000
tonnes for Jan. 29-30 lifting, via tender which closes on Dec.
12 and valid up till Dec. 14. Both cargoes are to be loaded from
Ras Laffan.
For gasoline, Tasweeq has offered 1.494 million barrels of
term 97-octane for January-June 2012 lifting and 258,000 barrels
of 90-octane for Jan. 29-30 lifting, via tenders that close on
Dec. 12, with validity up to Dec. 15. The cargoes are to be
loaded from Mesaieed.
In Vietnam, Petrolimex finalised its gasoline term contract
for 2012 at slightly weaker levels than current contracts.
The state-owned company bought about 1 million cubic metres,
or about 6.29 million barrels, of 92-octane gasoline for
delivery in 2012 at premiums of about 20 to 30 cents a barrel on
an FOB basis for cargoes loading from South Korea and Taiwan.
Suppliers include South Korea's SK Energy, S-Oil, PetroChina,
Unipec and Simosa Oil.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 swap was up
$1.00 to $901.00 a tonne, while January 2012 swap eased 50 cents
to $900.00.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for January narrowed $1.02 to $9.54 a barrel to Brent crude.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were
$17.00 higher than Northwest European prices.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half January climbed $3.00 to $908.00 a
tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums
between second-half January and second-half February were at
$4.50 a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January
- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -
strengthened $11.10 to $86.45 a tonne.
* NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS:
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell $2.13 to $12.33 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a
$1.26 premium.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal reported
- Gunvor sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 21-25 to Gracewood
at $110.80 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 907.50/908.50 905.00 +3.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 98.42/98.52 98.14 +0.33
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 900.75/901.25 900.00 +1.00
Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 899.75/900.25 900.50 -0.50
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 114.45/114.55 116.30 -1.80
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 112.75/112.85 114.60 -1.80
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 110.75/110.85 112.60 -1.80
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 12.23/12.43 14.46 -2.13
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jasmin Choo, editing by
Jane Baird)