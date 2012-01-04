SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Asia's naphtha price edged up nearly 2 percent to approach a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by Brent crude, while physical intermonth timespreads remained stable with buyers coming forward seeking February cargoes.

Top Asian naphtha buyer Formosa purchased some 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for mid-February arrival at premiums of about $3 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to levels it paid for 200,000 tonnes for January arrival.

Malaysia-based Titan also paid premium levels of around $3 a tonne for around 25,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for February arrival, but South Korea's Samsung Total and rare spot buyer KPIC were unable to buy cargoes for second-half February.

"Sellers were mostly keen on Formosa, leaving limited volumes for other North Asian buyers today," said a trader.

Gasoline cracks remained above the $7 a barrel level for the second straight session as supplies were tighter than before due to existing and upcoming maintenance.

CPC is shutting a 50,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) in Taoyuan for a two-month maintenance starting in February, while Formosa's 84,000 bpd RFCC is still in turnaround mode.

CPC however is to test run a new 80,000 bpd RFCC in its Talin refinery in April. That would raise its gasoline production from July given that it needs time to stabilise runs at the new unit.

"Generally, the gasoline market is hardly ever oversupplied. Supply always finds demand. It's just about price," said Victor Shum of energy consulting firm Purvin & Gertz.

Separately, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will buy a total of 210,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for February-March delivery from Vitol and Trafigura at premiums of $74.47-$90.96 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a C&F basis.

Vietnam's Saigon is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 arrival or Jan. 27-31 lifting in a tender closing on Jan. 6.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January and February swaps were up $11.00 each to $926.00 and $921.00 a tonne respectively.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps were $11.50 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $13.00 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for February widened $2.34 to $9.95 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half February rose $17.00 to $938.00 a tonne, highest since Sept. 21 at $958.00.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between second-half February and second-half March were stable at $7.00 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half February -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $9.70 to $95.90 a tonne, lowest since Dec. 12 at the same level.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL offered two cargoes out of Haldia and Mumbai. The tender for 11,000 tonnes with a 250 ppm MTBE content for Jan. 27-31 loading from Haldia closes on Jan. 9, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 11.

- The tender for 35,000 tonnes for Jan. 28-30 loading from Mumbai closes on Jan. 5, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 6.

- Qatar's Tasweeq offered 50,000 tonnes of plant condensates for Feb. 18-19 loading from Ras Laffan in a tender closing on Jan. 16, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 19.

- It has also offered 30,000-50,000 tonnes of GTL naphtha for second-half February loading from the same port in a tender closing on the same day as its plant condensate tender.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 71 cents to $17.75 a barrel, highest since Nov. 10 at $18.03 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 56 cents to $7.42.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals.

- Shell bought a 95-octane cargo for Jan. 19-23 loading at $123.20 a barrel from Total, while Petrochina bought a 92-octane lot from Morgan Stanley, also for Jan. 19-23 loading, at $119.70 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 937.50/938.50 921.00 +17.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 101.90/102.00 99.66 +2.29 JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 925.00/927.00 915.00 +11.00 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 920.00/922.00 910.00 +11.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.63/125.73 121.60 +4.08 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 123.15/123.25 119.30 +3.90 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.65/119.75 116.70 +3.00 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.70/17.80 17.04 +0.71 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)