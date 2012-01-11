SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Asia's naphtha price was at a three-session low on Wednesday despite gains in Brent crude, while cracks fell from a 3-1/2 month high to a three-session low as South Korean buyers slowly wrapped up February purchases.

But traders said that, despite the softer sentiment, fundamentals remained supported on stronger demand than before from Taiwan. A lack of fresh Western exports to Asia due to high freight rates will also keep supplies limited.

"The arbitrage window is not about to open any time soon, unless freight rates come off," a Singapore-based trader said.

"It's the usual year-end thing, but ship delays were also a factor behind the higher freight rates."

Traders added that rough weather and congestions at shipping ports could have been the reasons for the delays in ships moving out of the Mediterranean.

As for demand, Taiwan's CPC was seeking an additional 55,000-75,000 tonnes of February naphtha following a purchase a few weeks ago of a medium-range size cargo, also for February arrival. (See Naphtha Tender section below)

South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half February arrival at Daesan at premiums of about $8.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to levels it had paid on Jan. 3 for 50,000 tonnes for first-half February arrival.

The strong market also saw refiners S-Oil and IRPC coming forward to sell cargoes.

Gasoline cracks eased to a two-session low but traders said this could be a temporary slide as demand from Indonesia and Sri Lanka is expected to be firm while supplies are expected to stay tight on refinery maintenance.

Sri Lanka's Lanka IOC is seeking 11,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline, 10,000 tonnes of 91-octane gasoline for early February delivery in a tender closing on Jan. 11. nL3E8CB74S

Ceypetco also has a tender seeking 80,000 barrels of 90-octane and 40,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Feb. 9-10 delivery.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January and February swaps were down $5.50 each to $959.75 and $954.00 a tonne respectively.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps were $8.75 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $10.00 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for February widened $1.20 to $7.64 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half February slipped $3.50 to $971.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between second-half February and second-half March fell $1.00 to $9.00.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half February - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - reversed gains and fell $7.78 to $118.70 a tonne premium.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Taiwan's CPC has closed a tender seeking 55,000-75,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for Feb. 10-25 arrival at Kaohsiung for its cracking complex.

- Offers are to stay valid until Thursday.

- S-Oil offered 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for Feb. 9-25 lifting from Onsan but the results were not immediately clear.

- Thailand's IRPC has offered 30,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for second-half February loading from Rayong through a tender which is due to be awarded on Friday.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Three deals.

- BP sold to Itochu a first-half March cargo at $968.00 a tonne, while Glencore sold to Total a cargo for the same delivery period at $966.00 a tonne.

- Noble also bought a first-half March cargo at $966.00 a tonne from Shell.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 54 cents to $15.11 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 87 cents to $7.11.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals.

- PetroChina sold a 95-octane cargo to Shell for Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 loading at $124.40 a barrel, but the Chinese trader bought a 92-octane cargo from BP for Jan. 26-30 loading at $120.80 a barrel.

- BP sold another 92-octane cargo for Jan. 26-30 lifting at $120.70 a barrel to Vitol.

- This was followed by another sale from BP to Shell for a 97-ocatne cargo lifting Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 at $126.70 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 970.50/971.50 974.50 -3.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 105.59/105.69 106.03 -0.39 JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 958.75/960.75 965.25 -5.50 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 953.00/955.00 959.50 -5.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.65/126.75 126.50 +0.20 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 124.35/124.45 124.70 -0.30 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 120.70/120.80 120.60 +0.15 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 15.06/15.16 14.57 +0.54 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)