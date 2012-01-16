SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Asia's naphtha price was at its lowest in eight sessions on Monday but cracks were marginally up, by less than 1 percent, with some traders saying that while supply tightness was gradually easing it was not completely resolved.

Although the backlogs in the Mediterranean were slowly being cleared following bad weather that had disrupted shipments, supplies from the Gulf have not been fully restored as colder weather has kept exports in check.

The volumes affected were not immediately clear, leaving some traders to question the full impact on the market.

"There is not that much information but exports from the Gulf are still low. Additionally, the arbitrage window is now shut and that could have also given some support to the market," said a trader.

But the strength of the market will likely be offset by upcoming maintenance at Honam's and YNCC's crackers in March which will remove at least 300,000 tonnes of naphtha demand during the turnarounds.

Gasoline cracks recovered from a four-session low to reach a four-session high, with support seen from Sri Lanka where Lanka IOC bought 11,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline and 10,000 tonnes of 91-octane gasoline at premiums of about $2.70 and $4 a barrel to Singapore quotes respectively.

In Nigeria, President Goodluck Jonathan announced a cut in petrol prices to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre on Monday, a gesture that prompted unions to suspend mass protests to allow further negotiations with the government.

The protest had prevented gasoline tankers from delivering supplies to Nigeria earlier.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps were down $4.50 each to $937.50 and $932.75 a tonne respectively.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were $10.25 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $10.00 higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for March narrowed 12 cents to $7.73 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half February slipped $5.25 to $950.50 a tonne, lowest since Jan. 4 at $938.00.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premium between second-half February and second-half March recovered the 25 cents it lost on Friday and returned to the $7.50 a tonne level seen on Thursday.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half February -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- edged up 60 cents to $114.93 a tonne premium.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's MRPL offered its third naphtha cargo for February lifting, this time for Feb. 18-20 lifting from New Mangalore in a tender that closes on Jan. 19.

- Bids are to stay valid until Jan. 20.

- It had previously sold two cargoes for February lifting to Unipec and Vitol each at premiums of slightly below $27.00 and $27.00-$28.00 a tonne respectively to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- Thailand's IRPC sold 30,000 tonnes heavy naphtha for second-half February loading from Rayong to an undisclosed buyer at $60.00 a tonne premiums to Japan quotes on a FOB basis.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought a second-half March cargo from Glencore at $942.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 48 cents to $15.54 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 87 cents to $7.49 a barrel, highest since Jan. 10 at $7.53.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals.

- Gunvor bought a 92-octane cargo for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 loading from BP at $119.05 a barrel.

- Gunvor bought another similar grade cargo but from Gracewood for Feb. 1-5 loading at $119.00 a barrel.

- BP sold another 92-octane cargo to Vitol for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 loading at $118.65 a barrel.

- Trafigura bought a 97-octane cargo from PetroChina for Feb. 4-8 loading at $124.30 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 950.00/951.00 955.75 -5.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 103.31/103.41 103.94 -0.58 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 936.50/938.50 942.00 -4.50 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 931.75/933.75 937.25 -4.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 124.25/124.35 124.95 -0.65 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 122.13/122.23 122.30 -0.12 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 118.85/118.95 119.00 -0.10 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 15.49/15.59 15.06 +0.48 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)