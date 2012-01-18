SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Asian naphtha prices
were at a three-session high on Wednesday with cracks reaching a
five-session high as demand streamed out of South Korea in
addition to Taiwan on the previous day.
South Korean buyers were concerned over the intensifying
tensions between Iran and the West, as sanctions against Iran
could force refineries to cut runs if they fail to secure
alternative supplies, traders said.
LG Chem bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for
second-half February arrival at Daesan at premiums of about
$8.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F),
similar to levels it paid on Jan. 10 for 50,000 tonnes.
Honam was also in the market for second-half February and
first-half March cargoes while Taiwan's Formosa was out in the
market since Tuesday.
South Korea's YNCC was also heard to be seeking volumes on
Tuesday but ended up not buying for now.
"Some buyers are buying additional spot possibly because of
concerns over the oil market in general and also due to lower
nominations of supplies," said a trader.
Sellers usually have the discretion to supply 5-10 percent
less or above a contracted volume to a buyer depending on
fundamentals and crude oil prices, which were supported by
escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear programme.
The West is trying to isolate the Islamic Republic by
imposing tougher sanctions and pressing top oil consumers to
halt purchases of Iranain barrels.
South Korea told the United States on Tuesday it would have
difficulty replacing Iranian crude supplies.
"Buyers have been keeping their naphtha inventory levels low
and they are now concerned that the sanctions could affect
supplies ahead," said another trader.
Gasoline cracks stayed at their highest in about 2-1/2
months on expectations of firm demand from Asia's top importer
Indonesia as Pertamina prepares to shut its Balongan refinery
for planned maintenance in March.
Vietnam's Petrolimex was also seeking 30,000 tonnes for Feb.
6-12 delivery in a tender that have closed, but offers will be
valid until Jan. 20.
This came at a time of worries over oil supplies if Iran is
cut off the chain and maintenance in Asia in first-quarter.
European supplies were also slowly being reduced due to
closure of refineries operated by Petroplus
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps were
each lower by $1.00 to $943.50 and $938.25 a tonne respectively.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were
$9.13 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus
$10.00 higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for March narrowed 60 cents to $7.24 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-
month first-half March climbed $2.00 to $952.00 a tonne, highest
since Jan. 13 at $955.75.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
first-half March and first-half April were at $6.50, unchanged
from the previous session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half March --
the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
rose $7.33 to $115.83 a tonne premium.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold to Glencore 35,000
tonnes for Feb 11-15 loading from Kochi at premiums of $25-$26
a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF rose 79 cents to $17.83 a barrel, highest since
Nov. 10 at $18.03 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose $1.72
to $9.92 a barrel, highest since Nov. 2 at $11.07.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Shell bought two cargoes, of which
one was on 97-octane grade from Total for Feb. 9-13 loading at
$127.10 a barrel.
- The other cargo was on 95-octane grade from PetroChina
for Feb. 6-10 loading at $124.30 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 951.50/952.50 950.00 +2.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 103.53/103.63 103.36 +0.22
FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 942.50/944.50 944.50 -1.00
MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 937.25/939.25 939.25 -1.00
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 127.05/127.15 126.09 +1.01
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 124.25/124.35 123.59 +0.71
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 121.36/121.46 120.40 +1.01
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.78/17.88 17.04 +0.79
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Keiron Henderson)