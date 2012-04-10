SINGAPORE, April 10 Asia's naphtha price fell to a week low on Tuesday, mirroring a decline in Brent crude, but front-month spreads were near their highest in 1-1/2 weeks on firm demand.

Front-month spreads, or the difference between premiums for second-half May and second-half June, were at $16 a tonne, while naphtha was priced at $1,065 a tonne.

Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa, is seeking open-spec naphtha for second-half May arrival, after South Korea on Monday and Tuesday swept up at least 175,000 tonnes for the same period.

LG Chem on Tuesday also bought 75,000 to 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half May arrival at Yeosu and Daesan ports at premiums of $19.00 to $19.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, a day after Honam picked up 100,000 tonnes.

YNCC on the other hand bought 80,000 tonnes of gas-to-liquid (GTL) and plant condensate grades from Tasweeq for late May loading from Ras Laffan at premiums below $37 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

YNCC may have also bought some cargoes through private negotiations for second-half May arrival on a C&F basis.

"The naphtha bull run is far from over on tight supplies," said a North Asian trader. "The tight supplies will persist through May."

India's exports for April are likely to be lower than earlier expected at 900,000 tonnes.

Gasoline cracks fell from a two-session high to nearly a two-week low at $10.96 a barrel in a span of a day, but traders said tight supplies and firm demand in Asia would probably reverse the losses.

NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery reached its lowest since March 7 at $3.2555 a gallon on Monday after Asian trading time, which affected the Asian market on Tuesday.

"But demand in Asia is still holding up well," said a Singapore-based trader.

Pakistan is seeking 210,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for May-June arrival at Karachi following a purchase of a total of 140,000 tonnes for April-May delivery.

Vietnam's Petrolimex on the other hand has secured about 80 percent of the 165,000 tonnes of gasoline it was seeking for April-June delivery and is in talks to buy the remaining cargoes.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: India's Reliance sold 55,000 tonnes of petrochemical grade naphtha for late April loading from Sikka port to a Western trader at premiums of about $39 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals, with two on gasoline.

- BP sold to Vitol a 92-octane gasoline cargo for May 1-5 loading at $132.90 a barrel.

- This was followed by another deal for 92-octane gasoline but from SK Energy to Trafigura for April 25-29 loading at $133.00 a barrel.

- Vitol also bought a naphtha cargo.

- The cargo for first-half June delivery was bought from Glencore at $1056 a tonne.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1065.00 -3.50 -0.33 1068.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1049.00 -4.50 -0.43 1053.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 16.00 1.00 6.67 15.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 116.08 -0.39 -0.33 116.47 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 1.68 -0.24 -12.50 1.92 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 149.70 -0.35 -0.23 150.05 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 140.89 -1.60 -1.12 142.49 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 135.89 -1.60 -1.16 137.49 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 133.00 -1.60 -1.19 134.60 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.96 -1.18 -9.72 12.14 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 122.04 -0.42 -0.34 122.46 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1049.00 -4.00 -0.38 1053.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.50 0.50 5.56 9.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1039.50 -4.50 -0.43 1044.00 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 7.70 -0.85 -9.94 8.55 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 11.70 -0.90 -7.14 12.60 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 115.70 -0.35 -0.30 116.05 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 1.50 0.05 3.45 1.45 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 114.20 -0.40 -0.35 114.60 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.54 -0.08 1.24 -6.46 East-West Naphtha M1 -8.00 0.25 -3.03 -8.25 East-West Naphtha M2 4.75 0.50 11.76 4.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 1057.00 -4.25 -0.40 1061.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 22.25 0.75 3.49 21.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 1034.75 -5.00 -0.48 1039.75 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.07 -0.14 2.02 -6.93 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.13 -0.24 3.04 -7.89

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)