SINGAPORE, April 26 Asia's naphtha intermonth
premiums, the difference between front-month first-half June and
first-half July, persisted at $18.00 a tonne for the fourth
session on Thursday, about 6 percent higher than a month ago as
demand stayed firm.
But first-half June margins, the premiums/losses obtained
from refining Brent crude, hit their lowest in three months at
$129.73 a tonne.
"Propane prices have weakened in the West and gasoline
demand is also coming off," said a trader, explaining that these
factors had pressured Asia's naphtha margins.
LPG can replaced 5-15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some
Asian crackers. As a result, prices of the latter have to be
kept at competitive levels.
Naphtha can also be reformed into gasoline.
Weaker gasoline demand in the West will mean lower buying
interest for naphtha. That could prompt Europe to increase its
naphtha exports, some of which come to Asia.
Asia's naphtha demand in the meantime has remained healthy.
South Korea's LG Chem bought at least one cargo for
first-half June arrival, bringing its total volumes bought this
week to at least 100,000 tonnes.
Premiums were likely in the range of $20 a tonne level to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
Spot cargoes priced on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for May
lifting were still fetching high premiums as traders could be
covering their short positions with prompt Asian and the Middle
Eastern supplies.
China's WEPEC and South Korea's S-Oil have each inked record
deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of
about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
WEPEC's open-spec grade naphtha could have been bought by
Gunvor while S-Oil's cargo went to Trafigura.
Qatar's Tasweeq also saw its sale premiums increased.
It sold 20,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22
loading to PetroChina at about $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than 80,000 tonnes
previously sold to YNCC at less than $37.
GASOLINE AT 1-1/2 MONTH LOW
Gasoline cracks were at their lowest in about 1-1/2 months,
weighed down by weak demand in the West.
Supplies in Asia expected to be gradually restored with more
refinery units coming back from planned maintenance had also
pressurized margins.
Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline,
was down by about 3.2 percent to a four-week low of 10.384
million barrels in the week ended April 25.
But the total April average volumes at nearly 10.670 million
barrels were slightly higher March average at close to 10.351
million barrels.
On gasoline tenders, India's Essar Oil has earlier this week
sold 55,000 tonnes of 500 ppm gasoline for second-half May
loading from Vadinar at a discount of about $1.20 a barrel to
Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to sell
15,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 16-18 loading from Kandla port
and another 15,000 tonnes for May 21-23 lifting from the same
port.
- It has also offered 35,000 tonnes for May 28-30 loading
from Dahej in the same tender which closes on May 2, with bids
to stay valid until May 3.
- It has previously cancelled two tenders to sell up to
70,000 tonnes of May naphtha.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline and none on
naphtha.
- Total bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for May 16-20
loading from Trafigura at $135.70 a barrel.
- PetroChina bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol
for May 18-22 loading at $128.90 a barrel.
LIGHTDISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1025.00 -1.00 -0.10 1026.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1007.00 -1.00 -0.10 1008.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 18.00 0.00 0.00 18.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 111.53 -0.11 -0.10 111.64 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 2.73 -0.18 -6.19 2.91 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 129.73 -6.70 -4.91 136.43 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 135.70 -0.70 -0.51 136.40 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 134.20 1.35 1.02 132.85 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 128.90 0.35 0.27 128.55 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 9.53 -0.41 -4.12 9.94 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Brent M1 119.28 0.71 0.60 118.57
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1000.00 -3.00 -0.30 1003.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.38 -0.87 -12.00 7.25
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 993.63 -2.12 -0.21 995.75
Naphtha Japan-Singapore 7.75 -2.10 -21.32 9.85
Netback M1
Naphtha Japan-Singapore 14.88 -1.67 -10.09 16.55
Netback M2
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 110.25 -0.10 -0.09 110.35
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 1.50 -0.05 -3.23 1.55
Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 108.75 -0.05 -0.05 108.80
Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.88 -0.95 11.98 -7.93
East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 0.25 5.88 4.25
East-West Naphtha M2 7.25 -1.50 -17.14 8.75
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 995.50 -3.25 -0.33 998.75
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 9.13 -2.62 -22.30 11.75
Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 986.38 -0.62 -0.06 987.00
Crack Northwest Europe -9.68 -0.78 8.76 -8.90
Naphtha-Brent M1
Crack Northwest Europe -9.93 -0.49 5.19 -9.44
Naphtha-Brent M2
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)