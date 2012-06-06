SINGAPORE, June 6 Asia's naphtha intermonth
premiums fell by almost half to $1.50 a tonne on Wednesday while
naphtha margins were also weaker as demand fell while supplies
were expected to balloon.
Eyes were on Shell, which will likely continue to operate
its 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene cracker in Singapore
despite plans to shut a hydrocracker for maintenance in early
July for about a month.
Traders had initially expected the cracker to shut alongside
the hydrocracker as it provides some raw material to the
ethylene cracker.
However, the ethylene cracker is designed to use a range of
feedstock, unlike traditional crackers which use mainly naphtha.
But traders said naphtha supply was good, at least for now.
Asia is set to receive in July about 450,000 tonnes of
naphtha that will be loaded in Europe and Mediterranean this
month, with the volumes being more than 20 percent higher than
June arrivals.
"Most of the incoming arbitrage cargoes for July arrival
have not found buyers. But from what I see, it might be better
to sell them than to store them on vessels and suffer
demurrage," a trader said.
The somber market mood however did not deter Kuwait from a
record high offer of $28 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis for naphtha lifting over a one-year
period starting August 2012.
This followed record high premiums commanded by Saudi Aramco
and ADNOC in their recent term talks with Asian buyers.
"KPC's target may eventually be around $25 a tonne. Despite
buyers' resistance, petrochemical makers still prefer to buy
directly from the Middle East refiners," said a Singapore-based
trader.
Customers have better control over the delivery dates when
dealing with state oil companies as opposed to when they buy
from trading houses.
GASOLINE CRACKS STAY FIRM
Gasoline margins stayed above $8.40 for the fifth straight
session after holding at $7.00-$8.00 a barrel throughout
first-half May.
Shell was seen buying its fifth gasoline cargo since the
start of June, reversing its seller's position as it was only
seen predominantly selling gasoline for entire month of May.
Traders said the reversed position could be linked to it
shutting a 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a
reformer alongside the hydrocracker in July.
Japan's Cosmo on the other hand was expected to continue
importing gasoline as its quake-hit Chiba plant is not expected
to restore normal runs until spring 2013.
Traders said Cosmo is likely to import around 90,000 tonnes
a month in third quarter.
*SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline, with Shell
being one of the buyers picking up a 97-octane gasoline cargo
from Total for July 2-6 loading at $114.40 a barrel.
- PetroChina was the other buyer who bought a 92-octane from
BP for June 21-25 loading at $108.10 a barrel.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 782.00 9.50 1.23 772.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 780.50 10.50 1.36 770.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 1.50 -1.00 -40.00 2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 84.55 1.06 1.27 83.49 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.00 -0.14 -100.00 0.14 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 35.15 -1.90 -5.13 37.05 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 114.40 -0.77 -0.67 115.17 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 110.90 -0.10 -0.09 111.00 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 108.10 1.43 1.34 106.67 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 8.52 -0.09 -1.05 8.61 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 99.58 1.52 1.55 98.06
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 783.25 13.25 1.72 770.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.75 -1.75 58.33 -3.00 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 788.00 15.00 1.94 773.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.40 3.80 21.59 17.60 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 27.50 5.55 25.28 21.95 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 84.65 1.05 1.26 83.60 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 84.50 1.05 1.26 83.45 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.02 0.15 -1.23 -12.17 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 18.00 -0.50 -2.70 18.50
East-West Naphtha M2 16.75 0.00 0.00 16.75
765.25 13.75 1.83 751.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -6.00 -1.25 26.32 -4.75 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 771.25 15.00 1.98 756.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.89 0.14 -1.00 -14.03 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.81 0.08 -0.62 -12.89 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)