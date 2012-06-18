SINGAPORE, June 18 Asia's naphtha margins rose
for the third session on Monday, this time by about 21 percent
to almost 1-1/2 week high of $28.70 a tonne premium.
Demand appeared stronger compared to last week, with South
Korea's LG Chem and Honam Petrochemical and Japan's Idemitsu
seeking second-half July cargoes through tenders.
The results could not be confirmed although a trader said
Honam may have bought around 50,000 tonnes at a discount of
$3.00-$3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis, while Idemitsu may have secured one 25,000-tonne cargo at
a discount of $2.00.
Traders however emphasized that the spot naphtha supplies
were not lacking, which was why prices were still at discounted
levels.
"The stronger naphtha market is just driven by an improved
sentiment as people are now seeing that the market may not be as
bleak as earlier expected," said a Singapore-based trader.
"But who knows," he added, pointing out that fundamentally,
the naphtha market remained challenged as supplies were high.
Some of the optimism on Monday were also coming from
expectations that plastic prices may increase following
operational run cuts at plastic units by makers to combat bad
margins.
"Low-linear density polyethylene (LLDPE) supply is tighter
now due to operating rates being significantly cut in the last
couple of months. That is why the plastic prices were relatively
firm," said another trader.
Naphtha is a raw material for ethylene which is then used
make plastics. Higher plastic prices could support naphtha
demand.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for July 11-13 loading from Kochi to Total at about $14
a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis.
- ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for July 12-13 loading from
Mumbai in a tender closing on June 21, with bids to stay valid
until June 22.
- Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offered 35,000 tonne for July 10-12
loading from Dahej in a tender due to be awarded on June 21.
GASOLINE CRACKS STAY AT 6-MTH LOW
Gasoline cracks stayed at a six-month low of $4.09 a barrel
premium on slower demand.
Indonesia's Pertamina was expected to import around 8.7
million barrels of gasoline for July delivery, down by about 3.3
percent from June as domestic supplies are being restored
following a refinery maintenance.
A drop in buying by Asia's top gasoline importer will weigh
on sentiment even if the decrease is marginal as it combines
with lower demand from Vietnam, Asia's second largest importer.
Although Vietnam may delay the restart of its only refinery
to early July from late June after it was shut for equipment
checks around mid-May, traders said this was not completely
unexpected.
Most of the key Vietnamese importers have factored in a
possible delay and have mostly completed their July purchases.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: BP sold a first-half September cargo
to Lukoil at $762 a tonne, making this the only cash deal for
light distillates on Monday.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 759.50 2.50 0.33 757.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 761.50 2.00 0.26 759.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff -2.00 0.50 -20.00 -2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 82.05 0.28 0.34 81.77 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.70 -0.02 2.94 -0.68 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 28.70 4.90 20.59 23.80 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 107.06 -1.14 -1.05 108.20 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 104.50 -1.10 -1.04 105.60 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 101.50 -1.05 -1.02 102.55 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 4.06 -0.73 -15.24 4.79 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 97.44 -0.25 -0.26 97.69
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 763.50 -0.50 -0.07 764.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -3.00 0.50 -14.29 -3.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 766.50 -1.00 -0.13 767.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.00 -3.20 -13.22 24.20 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 20.85 -2.80 -11.84 23.65 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 82.50 0.30 0.36 82.20 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.35 0.10 -22.22 -0.45 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 82.85 0.20 0.24 82.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.27 0.14 -1.13 -12.41 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 14.50 -1.00 -6.45 15.50
East-West Naphtha M2 13.50 -0.25 -1.82 13.75
749.00 0.50 0.07 748.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -4.00 1.25 -23.81 -5.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 753.00 -0.75 -0.10 753.75
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.77 0.17 -1.22 -13.94 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -13.28 -0.11 0.84 -13.17 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)