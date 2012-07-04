SINGAPORE, July 4 Asia's naphtha prices stayed at a month high on Wednesday but margins, after surging 18 percent to a month high the previous day, came under pressure from this week's rise in Brent crude prices.

The front-month, second-half August open-spec naphtha price was at $799 a tonne. while margins fell nearly 10 percent to$54.48 a tonne.

Higher naphtha raw material prices will be a source of concern for petrochemical makers as demand for petrochemicals including plastics has been slow due to the European debt crisis.

"Fundamentally, petrochemical demand is still slow. I am not sure if the weak demand has bottomed out as the market is just too volatile these days due to economic uncertainties," said a Singapore-based trader.

Traders said petrochemical margins would soon be squeezed again as Brent crude went above $100 a barrel after hovering below that level for about two weeks.

Thailand's IRPC raised its utilization rates at its sole 360,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker last week by about 10 to 15 percentage points to 90 percent of its capacity.

"Generally, it is easier for petrochemical makers to increase, rather than decrease, runs because of technical constraints involved," said another trader.

"But crude prices have gone up again. It may be difficult to sustain the higher operating rates."

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will restart a 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker on July 6 after it was shut on power outage caused by a design flaw in an electric system.

Traders had expected the No. 3 cracker to restart on July 10.

"Despite the earlier start-up date, Formosa is still not expected to buy spot naphtha soon," said a third trader.

NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: Kuwait has offered 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha and 24,000 tonnes of light grade for Aug. 1-4 loading. Results were not yet known.

Separately, Saudi Aramco has completed its July naphtha spot sales after having sold up to 600,000 tonnes to six to seven buyers at an average premium of $15.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

GASOLINE CRACKS UP

Gasoline margins reversed its losses and gained nearly 7 percent to reach a two-session high of $4.63 a barrel, supported by Thailand likely to import 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light fuels following a fire at a plant.

Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum has shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant for one week after a fire damaged a 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit..

The unit will be shut for at least 30 days.

Bangchak said it may import 15,000 bpd of light fuels.

Traders said gasoline, which is a light fuel, may be the only oil product that Thailand needs to import.

IRPC will postpone a maintenance shutdown at its refinery set for late July to help ease a possible supply shortage following the shutdown of Bangchak.

In Pakistan, PSO is expected to award its latest import tender for 70,000 tonnes of gasoline to Glencore, who gave the lowest offer for the two cargoes to be delivered over mid-July to end of August.

Glencore had placed an offer of $3.95 a barrel to 92-octane gasoline Singapore quotes for one of the cargoes and a premium of $127.999 per tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for the second cargo. Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.

Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 830,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from September to December in a tender which will close on July 31. Of the total volumes, 120,000 tonnes of it will be 95-octane gasoline.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha and gasoline deal each.

- Trafigura sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 30 to Aug. 3 loading to Gunvor at $103.90 a barrel.

- Glencore sold to Mabanaft a second-half August naphtha cargo at $799 a tonne.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 799.00 5.00 0.63 794.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 795.50 5.00 0.63 790.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 3.50 0.00 0.00 3.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 86.55 0.56 0.65 85.99 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.45 0.01 2.27 0.44 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 54.48 -5.87 -9.73 60.35 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 108.47 1.55 1.45 106.92 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 107.04 1.59 1.51 105.45 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 103.90 1.75 1.71 102.15 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.63 0.30 6.93 4.33 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.27 1.45 1.48 97.82 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 799.50 9.00 1.14 790.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 2.50 0.00 0.00 2.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 797.00 9.00 1.14 788.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.00 2.70 14.75 18.30 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 21.65 2.70 14.25 18.95 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 86.50 0.70 0.82 85.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.35 0.00 N/A 0.35 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 86.15 0.70 0.82 85.45 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.71 -0.45 4.39 -10.26 East-West Naphtha M1 9.50 0.25 2.70 9.25 East-West Naphtha M2 16.00 0.25 1.59 15.75

790.00 8.75 1.12 781.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.00 0.00 0.00 9.00 NWE Naphtha M2 781.00 8.75 1.13 772.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.49 -0.48 4.00 -12.01 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.20 -0.38 3.21 -11.82 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)