SINGAPORE, July 4 Asia's naphtha prices stayed at a month high on Wednesday but
margins, after surging 18 percent to a month high the previous day, came under pressure from
this week's rise in Brent crude prices.
The front-month, second-half August open-spec naphtha price was at $799 a tonne. while
margins fell nearly 10 percent to$54.48 a tonne.
Higher naphtha raw material prices will be a source of concern for petrochemical makers as
demand for petrochemicals including plastics has been slow due to the European debt crisis.
"Fundamentally, petrochemical demand is still slow. I am not sure if the weak demand has
bottomed out as the market is just too volatile these days due to economic uncertainties," said
a Singapore-based trader.
Traders said petrochemical margins would soon be squeezed again as Brent crude went above
$100 a barrel after hovering below that level for about two weeks.
Thailand's IRPC raised its utilization rates at its sole 360,000 tonnes per year (tpy)
naphtha cracker last week by about 10 to 15 percentage points to 90 percent of its capacity.
"Generally, it is easier for petrochemical makers to increase, rather than decrease, runs
because of technical constraints involved," said another trader.
"But crude prices have gone up again. It may be difficult to sustain the higher operating
rates."
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will restart a 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha
cracker on July 6 after it was shut on power outage caused by a design flaw in an electric
system.
Traders had expected the No. 3 cracker to restart on July 10.
"Despite the earlier start-up date, Formosa is still not expected to buy spot naphtha soon,"
said a third trader.
NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: Kuwait has offered 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha and
24,000 tonnes of light grade for Aug. 1-4 loading. Results were not yet known.
Separately, Saudi Aramco has completed its July naphtha spot sales after having sold up to
600,000 tonnes to six to seven buyers at an average premium of $15.00 a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
GASOLINE CRACKS UP
Gasoline margins reversed its losses and gained nearly 7 percent to reach a two-session high
of $4.63 a barrel, supported by Thailand likely to import 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light
fuels following a fire at a plant.
Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum has shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant for one week
after a fire damaged a 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit..
The unit will be shut for at least 30 days.
Bangchak said it may import 15,000 bpd of light fuels.
Traders said gasoline, which is a light fuel, may be the only oil product that Thailand
needs to import.
IRPC will postpone a maintenance shutdown at its refinery set for late July to help ease a
possible supply shortage following the shutdown of Bangchak.
In Pakistan, PSO is expected to award its latest import tender for 70,000 tonnes of gasoline
to Glencore, who gave the lowest offer for the two cargoes to be delivered over mid-July to end
of August.
Glencore had placed an offer of $3.95 a barrel to 92-octane gasoline Singapore quotes for
one of the cargoes and a premium of $127.999 per tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for the
second cargo. Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.
Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 830,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from
September to December in a tender which will close on July 31. Of the total volumes, 120,000
tonnes of it will be 95-octane gasoline.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha and gasoline deal each.
- Trafigura sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 30 to Aug. 3 loading to Gunvor at
$103.90 a barrel.
- Glencore sold to Mabanaft a second-half August naphtha cargo at $799 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 799.00 5.00 0.63 794.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 795.50 5.00 0.63 790.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 3.50 0.00 0.00 3.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 86.55 0.56 0.65 85.99 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.45 0.01 2.27 0.44 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 54.48 -5.87 -9.73 60.35 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 108.47 1.55 1.45 106.92 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 107.04 1.59 1.51 105.45 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 103.90 1.75 1.71 102.15 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 4.63 0.30 6.93 4.33 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 99.27 1.45 1.48 97.82
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 799.50 9.00 1.14 790.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 2.50 0.00 0.00 2.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 797.00 9.00 1.14 788.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.00 2.70 14.75 18.30
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 21.65 2.70 14.25 18.95
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 86.50 0.70 0.82 85.80
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.35 0.00 N/A 0.35
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 86.15 0.70 0.82 85.45
Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.71 -0.45 4.39 -10.26
East-West Naphtha M1 9.50 0.25 2.70 9.25
East-West Naphtha M2 16.00 0.25 1.59 15.75
790.00 8.75 1.12 781.25
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.00 0.00 0.00 9.00
NWE Naphtha M2 781.00 8.75 1.13 772.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.49 -0.48 4.00 -12.01
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.20 -0.38 3.21 -11.82
*Sing refers to Singapore
