SINGAPORE, July 10 Asia's naphtha price extended
losses to reach a four-session low of $816 a tonne on Tuesday on
weaker Brent crude, but spot premiums in South Korea were at
their highest in about two months as demand stayed firm.
LG Chem has bought at least 25,000 tonnes of open-spec
naphtha at premiums of about $7.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, making this the highest premium
paid in South Korea since May 9.
The cargo is scheduled for second-half August arrival at
Yeosu.
"The market has remained firm with buyers seeking spot
cargoes," said a North Asian trader. "They are either buying
through tenders or seeking cargoes on a private basis."
India's Reliance Industries in the meantime will not export
spot naphtha in July for the first time in more than 18 months,
which is likely to drive down the country's overall naphtha
exports for the month by nearly a third.
India's July exports were estimated to be around 580,000
tonnes versus about 820,000 tonnes for June.
Lower exports and stronger petrochemical margins were some
of the key factors behind the improved spot naphtha feedstock
demand.
"Petrochemical margins are good now, but that is due to
olefins supply shortage because Formosa had an outage recently,"
said an industry source who looks at petrochemicals.
"But olefins supply will increase again especially with the
recent higher operating rates at some of the regional crackers."
Formosa has restarted two crackers which were affected by a
power outage. A third cracker is under going a 40-day
maintenance since June 19.
A cracker feeds mainly on naphtha in Asia and produces
olefin, namely ethylene and propylene which are the building
blocks for plastics.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's HPCL has offered 25,000 tonnes
for July 30 to Aug. 1 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on
July 12.
* GASOLINE CRACKS SURGE
Gasoline margins jumped nearly 22 percent to reach their
highest in about a month of $7.68 a barrel with unusual demand
from Thailand following a fire at a plant and stronger buying
interest from Indonesia.
"Prompt demand would definitely add to the market strength,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Indonesia's gasoline demand is expected to rise nearly 10
percent to 9.5 million barrels in August from July as people
travel for Ramadan, the traders added. Ramadan begins July 20.
Thailand on the other hand will continue seeking gasoline
cargoes after a fire damaged a crude unit at Bangchak Petroleum.
Separately, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought 35,000 tonnes of
87-octane for mid-July to August delivery at nearly $128 a
tonne. It was previously seeking two cargoes but decided to buy
only one lot.
* SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three deals on gasoline and one on
naphtha.
- Gunvor bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for July
25-29 loading, one of which was from Shell at $106.10 a barrel
and the other from Total at $106.40 a barrel.
- Vitol bought a 95-octane gasoline for July 25-29 loading
at $109.60 a barrel from BP.
- As for naphtha, Shell sold a first-half September cargo to
Itochu at $812 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 816.00 -8.50 -1.03 824.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 809.00 -9.50 -1.16 818.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 1.00 16.67 6.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 88.40 -0.98 -1.10 89.38 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.65 -0.13 -16.67 0.78 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 76.73 -4.97 -6.08 81.70 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 112.05 0.69 0.62 111.36 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 109.60 0.65 0.60 108.95 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 106.25 0.90 0.85 105.35 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 7.68 1.37 21.71 6.31 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 98.57 -0.45 -0.45 99.02
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 809.50 -8.50 -1.04 818.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 3.50 0.50 16.67 3.00 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 806.00 -9.00 -1.10 815.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 15.43 0.68 4.61 14.75 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 17.15 0.90 5.54 16.25 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 88.23 -1.02 -1.14 89.25 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.58 0.08 16.00 0.50 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 87.65 -1.10 -1.24 88.75 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.01 -0.55 6.50 -8.46 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 15.00 3.00 25.00 12.00
East-West Naphtha M2 17.75 0.25 1.43 17.50
NWE Naphtha M1 794.50 -11.50 -1.43 806.00
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 6.25 -2.25 -26.47 8.50 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 788.25 -9.25 -1.16 797.50
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.99 -0.58 5.57 -10.41 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.84 -0.63 6.17 -10.21 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)