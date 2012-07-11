SINGAPORE, July 11 Asia's naphtha price reversed
losses to reach a three-session high of $825 a tonne on
Wednesday while margins surged nearly 11 percent to hit a
two-month high of $84.83 a tonne premium as demand strengthened
amid tighter supplies.
South Korea's YNCC bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of
naphtha for August delivery at premiums of about $8.50 a tonne
to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
This was higher than what rival LG Chem paid the previous
day at $7.50 a tonne premium.
Improved petrochemical margins were among the reasons for
the strength in the market as they helped spur demand for
naphtha feedstock to run petrochemical units.
But traders were cautious as the nagging European crisis
will continue to fuel volatility in the market.
"The petrochemical market is improving as a whole," said one
of the traders based in Singapore. "This means that Europe and
the U.S. will also increase their operating rates and vie for
naphtha feedstock.
"But given the uncertainty of the economy, no one knows for
sure what the future holds."
For now, sellers were enjoying stronger fundamentals.
"The spot market will get firmer in the short term, but over
the longer term, how the market performs will be largely
dependent on the Western exports to Asia," said a North Asian
trader.
Western exports to Asia for August arrival will be limited,
traders said.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: India's Reliance Industries has
renewed a quarterly contract with Qatar to buy a total of 50,000
tonnes of gas-to-liquid (GTL) at premiums of about $25.00 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- Reliance, which also exports naphtha made from crude, will
be buying the two cargoes over the three-month period from Oryx.
- HPCL offered 25,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for early
Aug. 1-3 loading from Vizag in a tender closing on July 13.
* CRACKER NEWS: Formosa's 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker,
which restarted on June 29 following an outage, is now operating
near full capacity.
- Its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker restarted on July 6 and
is currently operating around 85 percent of its capacity.
- Formosa's 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker remains under a 40-day
maintenance mode which started on June 19.
GASOLINE MARGINS EXTEND GAINS
Gasoline margins extended gains to reach a five-week high of
$7.91 a barrel as supply was tight on refinery outage and
maintenance.
Taiwan's Formosa will delay the restart of a 180,000 barrels
per day (bpd) crude distillation unit and a 84,000 bpd
gasoline-making unit by a week to next week.
Traders said Asia's fifth largest refinery will skip spot
gasoline exports for the fourth month in a row in August.
This came at a time when Indonesian demand is expected to be
higher next month at 9.5 million barrels versus 8.7 million
barrels this month.
Thailand is also on a spree to fill a supply shortfall
following a fire at Bangchak Petroleum plant. An 80,000 bpd CDU
has been damaged by the fire.
Pakistan meanwhile is seeking a total of 245,000 tonnes of
87-octane gasoline for August to October arrival at Karachi in a
tender closing on July 24.
Pakistan has imported an average of 110,000 tonnes of
gasoline a month between January and July this year.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Gunvor bought a 92-octane gasoline
cargo for July 26-30 loading at $106.60 a barrel from Shell,
making this the only cash deal for the day.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 825.00 9.00 1.10 816.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 818.00 9.00 1.11 809.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 0.00 0.00 7.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 89.40 1.00 1.13 88.40 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.85 0.20 30.77 0.65 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 84.83 8.10 10.56 76.73 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 112.04 -0.01 -0.01 112.05 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 109.80 0.20 0.18 109.60 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 106.60 0.35 0.33 106.25 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 7.91 0.23 2.99 7.68 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 98.69 0.12 0.12 98.57
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 818.50 9.00 1.11 809.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 1.00 28.57 3.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 814.00 8.00 0.99 806.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 15.25 -0.18 -1.17 15.43 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 17.05 -0.10 -0.58 17.15 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 89.25 1.02 1.16 88.23 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.70 0.12 20.69 0.58 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 88.55 0.90 1.03 87.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.25 0.76 -8.44 -9.01 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 13.50 -1.50 -10.00 15.00
East-West Naphtha M2 16.50 -1.25 -7.04 17.75
NWE Naphtha M1 805.00 10.50 1.32 794.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 7.50 1.25 20.00 6.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 797.50 9.25 1.17 788.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.08 0.91 -8.28 -10.99 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.15 0.69 -6.37 -10.84 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)