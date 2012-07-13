SINGAPORE, July 13 The Asian naphtha price hovered at a six-week high of $844 a tonne Friday on a spike in Brent crude, while the inter-month premium extended gains to stay at two-month high of $10 a tonne as the market was firm on strong fundamentals.

The inter-month premium reflects the differential between front-month second-half August price and second-half September value.

Some traders were concerned that a shutdown lasting more than a month in a Japanese refinery could have repercussions for supplies although Japanese buyers had not reacted to the situation as of Friday.

Top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would indefinitely shut all units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery after discovering that inspection records had not been properly kept.

"There will be an impact on naphtha supplies as there are two crackers in Mizushima," said a Singapore-based trader.

Asahi Kasei and Mitsubishi Chemicals owned a cracker each at the area, with a total capacity of close to 900,000 tonnes per year.

But in the short-term, traders were expecting a better supplied market in August compared to July as Western exports will continue to stream in at steady volumes.

About 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha have been provisionally booked for next month arrival versus earlier expectations of just 150,000 tonnes.

"I think 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha are enough for Asia next month because India's Reliance is also expected to resume exports. There should be more supplies in the market," said a North Asian trader.

Many traders had previously expected Reliance to ship out 150,000 tonnes of naphtha this month, but it may have channeled the feedstock into its own naphtha crackers or gasoline pool.

Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.

GASOLINE CRACKS AT 5-WEEK HIGH

Gasoline margins jumped by about 15 percent to reach a 5-week high of $8.58 a barrel, after falling nearly 6 percent the previous day.

Traders said prompt supplies and that for August will be tight with Taiwan's Formosa skipping exports for the fourth month in a row in August.

This came at a time when Thailand and India were making rare imports. Thailand has to continue importing gasoline following a fire at Bangchak Petroleum while India's HPCL was purchasing cargoes because of maintenance at its plant.

HPCL has bought around 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for early August delivery to Mundra at premiums of $7.00-$8.00 a barrel on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

Traders said the seller could be Vitol.

Separately, Indonesia's import demand for August is expected to be strong as travelling usually increases during the fasting month. Families usually get together to break their fast.

Pertamina has issued a tender to buy a 200,000 barrels 92-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 3-5 delivery to Balikpapan and another cargo of similar grade and volumes for Aug. 5-7 delivery to Cilacap.

The tender closes on July 17, with offers to stay valid until July 18.

SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Total sold to SK Energy a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 28 to Aug. 1 loading at $110.10 a barrel, making this the only cash deal for the day.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 844.00 14.50 1.75 829.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 834.00 13.50 1.65 820.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 10.00 1.00 11.11 9.00 <NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 91.51 1.61 1.79 89.90 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.26 0.11 9.57 1.15 <NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 82.60 -0.28 -0.34 82.88 <NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 115.54 3.10 2.76 112.44 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 113.30 3.10 2.81 110.20 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 110.10 3.10 2.90 107.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.58 1.13 15.17 7.45 <GL92-SIN-CR

>

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 101.52 1.97 1.98 99.55 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 833.00 13.50 1.65 819.50 <NACFRJPSWMc

> Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 5.50 1.00 22.22 4.50 <NACFRJPSDMc

> Naphtha CFR Japan M2 827.50 12.50 1.53 815.00 <NACFRJPSWMc

> Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 17.15 4.50 35.57 12.65 <NAPTC4SPDMc

> Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 19.75 5.30 36.68 14.45 <NAPTC4SPDMc

> Naphtha FOB Sing M1 90.65 1.00 1.12 89.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc

> Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.90 0.20 28.57 0.70 <NAFOBSGSDMc

> Naphtha FOB Sing M2 89.75 0.80 0.90 88.95 <NAFOBSGSWMc

> Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.58 -0.59 6.56 -8.99 <NACFRJPCKMc

> East-West Naphtha M1 14.25 -2.25 -13.64 16.50 East-West Naphtha M2 17.75 1.12 6.73 16.63 NWE Naphtha M1 818.75 15.75 1.96 803.00 <NAPCNWEAMc1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.00 4.37 94.38 4.63 <NAPCNWEASMc

> NWE Naphtha M2 809.75 11.38 1.43 798.37 <NAPCNWEAMc2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.55 -0.71 6.55 -10.84 <NAPCNWEACMc

> Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.95 -0.37 3.50 -10.58 <NAPCNWEACMc

> *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)