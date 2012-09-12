SINGAPORE, Sept 12 The Asian naphtha price was
at a fresh 4-1/2 month high of $1,014.50 a tonne on Wednesday
but margins eased from a five-month high to a four-session low
of $143.53 a tonne as firm feedstock prices hurt petrochemical
margins.
Naphtha is used to make petrochemical products including
plastics.
Traders said petrochemical prices were not rising fast
enough to reflect the high raw material cost caused by tight
naphtha supplies.
"The market is starting to soften a bit because the high
naphtha prices are eating into the petrochemical margins," said
a Singapore-based trader.
Gasoline cracks was marginally up by 1.63 percent to reach a
fresh two-week high of $9.28 a barrel due to recent demand from
Vietnam as its sole refinery was only able to start supplying to
the market this week after an unexpected shutdown previously.
The country's 135,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat plant,
although restarted operations in mid-August after a near
two-week shutdown, was only able resume gasoil and gasoline
deliveries from this week.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 24,000
tonnes of light naphtha for Oct. 22-23 lifting in a tender
closing on Wednesday. The results will likely be known a day
after.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1014.50 1.50 0.15 1013.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1001.00 2.00 0.20 999.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 13.00 -1.00 -7.14 14.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 110.49 0.16 0.15 110.33 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.70 -0.23 -11.92 1.93 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 143.53 -7.12 -4.73 150.65 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 131.85 1.32 1.01 130.53 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 128.80 0.80 0.63 128.00 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 125.48 1.30 1.05 124.18 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 9.35 0.15 1.63 9.20 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 116.13 1.15 1.00 114.98
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 999.50 2.50 0.25 997.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 10.50 0.50 5.00 10.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 989.00 2.00 0.20 987.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 8.15 1.15 16.43 7.00
M1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 11.15 0.20 1.83 10.95
M2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 110.15 0.15 0.14 110.00
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.50 -0.05 -3.23 1.55
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 108.65 0.20 0.18 108.45
Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.24 -0.93 17.51 -5.31
East-West Naphtha M1 -1.00 -1.25 -500.00 0.25
East-West Naphtha M2 2.50 0.75 42.86 1.75
NWE Naphtha M1 1000.50 3.75 0.38 996.75
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 14.00 2.50 21.74 11.50
NWE Naphtha M2 986.50 1.25 0.13 985.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -6.52 -1.01 18.33 -5.51
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -7.92 -0.72 10.00 -7.20
*Sing refers to Singapore
