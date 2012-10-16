SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Asian naphtha margins dropped $2.25 to a three-and-a-half week low at $114.20 on Tuesday because of sliding European naphtha and gasoline values. More offers for November loading shipments had also emerged from Indian producers during the day. Bharat Petroleum emerged to offer 70,000 tonnes of second-half November loading cargoes from Mumbai. The tender closes on October 17 and is valid up to October 18. Hindustan Petroleum also offered 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for November loading from Mumbai. The tender closes on October 18 and is valid up to the same day. India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation issued a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 12-13 loading from Mumbai. The tender closes on October 19 and is valid up to the same day. Meanwhile, demand from end-users in the petrochemical market is gradually emerging with South Korea's Honam Petrochemical buying at least 50,000 tonnes at a premium of $16.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. The cargoes will be delivered into Daesan and Yeosu, traders said. Honam operates a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker each in the two cities, making it the largest ethylene operator in South Korea. Sellers' details could not be immediately confirmed. Honam's purchase is higher than LG Chem's purchase of 50,000 tonnes for second-half November at a premium of $14.50 per tonne on Monday and is also the highest transacted premium for November deliveries according to Reuters data. Demand for naphtha is seen steady with end-users gradually emerging to make spot purchases, but gains were capped by weaker European naphtha and gasoline values and demand, traders said. GASOLINE CRACKS AT NEAR 1-MONTH LOW Asia's gasoline cracks dived to a near one-month low at $8.16 a barrel reflecting weakening fundamentals in Europe where dropping values and poorer demand had begun dampening sentiment in Asia. Demand for European gasoline from West Africa had begun tapering because of the fuel subsidy investigation in Nigeria. The market traditionally buys significant quantities of naphtha for blending to supplement its gasoline imports. Petrolimex's tender to buy 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane for November 1-3 loading had yet to be awarded according to traders. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal - Itochu bought a 25,000 tonne first-half January cargo from Glencore at $969.00 per tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC Change OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 983.00 9.00 0.92 974.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 969.00 9.00 0.94 960.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 22.50 8.50 60.71 14.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 106.64 1.00 0.95 105.64 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.14 0.50 30.49 1.64 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 114.20 -2.25 -1.93 116.45 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 130.55 0.05 0.04 130.50 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 127.85 0.05 0.04 127.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 124.00 0.05 0.04 123.95 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.16 -1.45 -15.09 9.61 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Prev Close RIC GMT) Change Brent M1 115.84 1.50 1.31 114.34 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 965.00 15.00 1.58 950.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.25 1.25 17.86 7.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 956.75 13.75 1.46 943.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 11.45 -1.65 -12.60 13.10 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.10 -2.45 -15.76 15.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.95 1.85 1.78 104.10 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.10 0.05 4.76 1.05 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.85 1.80 1.75 103.05 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.62 0.16 -1.82 -8.78 East-West Naphtha M1 5.50 -2.00 -26.67 7.50 East-West Naphtha M2 6.50 -0.75 -10.34 7.25 NWE Naphtha M1 959.50 17.00 1.80 942.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.25 2.50 37.04 6.75 NWE Naphtha M2 950.25 14.50 1.55 935.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.23 0.39 -4.05 -9.62 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.98 0.35 -3.75 -9.33 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Bohan Loh; editing by James Jukwey)