SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The Asian naphtha margin rebounded from a three-session low to a three-session high of $161 a tonne on Wednesday, as buyers came forward to seek cargoes. Malaysia-based Titan was seeking naphtha for Feb. 16-28 arrival at Pasir Gudang. The results were not immediately clear but traders said Titan may have paid premiums between $10 and $11 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. At least two South Korean buyers were seeking second-half February cargoes, while Japan's Maruzen may have bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha earlier this week for first-half February delivery at a premium near $20 a tonne level to Japan quotes on a C&F basis. India's January exports are now seen closer to 600,000 tonnes, with refiners IOC, HMEL and HPCL having outstanding tenders to sell a total of 83,000 tonnes of the light fuel for late January loading. India's January exports were initially seen around 450,000 tonnes. India had exported a monthly average of around 650,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2013, with December volumes seen at around 610,000 tonnes. CRACKER NEWS: ExxonMobil has launched the world's first chemical unit that processes predominantly crude oil in Singapore instead of naphtha. GASOLINE EDGES UP The Asian gasoline margin edged up 3.3 percent to reach a three-session high of $6.90 a barrel. Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of gasoline for Feb. 21-25 delivery in a tender closing on Jan. 13. It had previously bought 10,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Jan. 11-15 lifting at 80 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Despite Petrolimex and Saigon, Vietnam's top two oil products, are out in the market, this had failed to lift sentiment much higher due to ample supplies. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deals each on gasoline and naphtha. - PetroChina sold to Sietco a Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 95-octane gasoline cargo at $118 a barrel. - Glencore sold a first-half March/second-half March naphtha spread deal to Shell at $8.75 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 968.00 2.75 0.28 965.25 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 948.75 1.75 0.18 947.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 19.25 1.00 5.48 18.25 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 105.42 0.31 0.29 105.11 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.62 0.11 4.38 2.51 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 161.00 2.15 1.35 158.85 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 120.00 0.10 0.08 119.90 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 118.00 0.20 0.17 117.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 114.50 0.30 0.26 114.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 6.90 0.22 3.29 6.68 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Louise Heavens)