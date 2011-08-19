SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Asia's naphtha price was at a week low on Friday but cracks stayed firm around their highest in 3-1/2 month on tighter supplies amid healthy demand.

Spot premiums for cargoes lifting September from United Emirates and Kuwait spiked by 55-60 percent versus cargoes for August lifting. (See tender results)

But some traders remained cautious given a gloomy economic outlook, which can dampen consumer demand ahead.

"Demand for plastics market is still relatively slow, indicating that there's uncertainty surrounding world demand," said a trader.

Plastics are made mainly from naphtha in Asia.

A sell off in global stocks gathered pace on Friday, reflecting mounting concerns the U.S. economy is heading into another recession and as some European lenders faced a short-term funding crunch, highlighting the risk of a banking crisis.

Gasoline cracks were at a three-session high due to healthy Asian demand, but a weaker market in the west could start weighing on sentiment.

Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp rose by 4.7 percent in the past week as demand from the United States faded, independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday.

Weaker western demand could mean higher Indian barrels coming to Asia.

* CRACKER NEWS: India's Haldia Petrochemicals will operate its sole 670,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker at full capacity by this weekend after it restarted on Aug. 11 following an outage last month.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for October widened 82 cents to $4.18 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half October fell $28.50 to $925.00 a tonne, lowest since Aug. 12 at $922.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half October and first-half November widened $1.50 to $5.00 a tonne, highest since May 19 at $5.50.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed $2.32 to $131.58 a tonne premium, highest since May 16 at $135.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: KPC sold three naphtha cargoes totalling more than 100,000 tonnes for Sept. 10-20 loading to Arcadia, Itochu and Vitol at premiums of $18.00-$19.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- ADNOC sold 50,000 tonnes of paraffinic naphtha for Sept. 24-25 loading to an undisclosed buyer at premiums of $19.00 a tonne on a FOB basis.

- These premiums were sharply higher compared to what ADNOC and KPC had fetched for August cargoes at premiums of $11.00-$12.00.

- India's ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for Sept. 11-12 loading from Hazira in a tender closing on Aug. 23, with bids to stay valid until Aug. 24.

- IOC sold 35,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for Sept. 12-14 loading from Dahej at a premium of about $20.00 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) to Unipec, who also bought an early September cargo and two August parcels lifting from Dajeh.

- Separately, IOC sold a 15,000-tonne cargo for Sept. 16-18 lifting from Haldia to Trafigura at an estimated discount level of $9.00 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals for three straight days.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 89 cents to $16.09 a barrel, lowest since Aug. 5 at $15.75 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- climbed 6 cents to $10.66 a barrel, highest since Tuesday at $10.84 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with BP having sold a 95-octane cargo to Vitol for Sept. 9-13 loading at $119.80 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change OCT11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 924.50/925.50 953.50 -28.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 100.31/100.41 103.52 -3.16 SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 917.00/919.00 947.00 -29.00 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 913.50/915.50 944.00 -29.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 122.00/122.10 126.90 -4.85 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 119.75/119.85 124.20 -4.40 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 116.40/116.50 120.50 -4.05 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 16.04/16.14 16.98 -0.89

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)