SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Asia's naphtha price rose to a three-week high on Wednesday supported by Brent crude while cracks hovered around a 3-1/2 month high on firm sentiment.

South Korea's Samsung Total bought around 50,000 tonnes of open-spec grade naphtha at premiums of $4.00-$5.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to what rival LG Chem had paid on Tuesday.

About three weeks back, Samsung Total had paid only a 50 cents discount for cargoes delivering in the second-half of September.

Naphtha supplies could have been drawn into the gasoline pool due to robust motor fuel demand and thereby limiting its availability in the spot market.

Supplies could have also been affected by refiners relying more on heavy crude which naturally provide a lower naphtha yield.

"The Dubai-Brent spread has widened and light/intermediate crude has become more expensive compared to heavy crude," said a trader.

Given the more costly light sweek crude, buyers will naturally turn to cheaper heavier grades.

Libya's former top oil official Shokri Ghanem had said on Monday that it would take as long as 18 months for Libya's oil flow to reach the pre-war of around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), nearly 2 percent of global supply.

Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney, said: "I actually feel that you are going to get more of an uptake in Libya's production. The production of the light sweet on the European market will come a lot sooner than what people expect."

He estimated that Libya could be currently producing 180,000-200,000 bpd of oil.

Gasoline cracks recovered to a two-session high, with values above $10 a barrel on healthy demand but it was not clear when Formosa will lift its force majeure on supplies.

The Taiwanese refiner, which also operates a 2.93 million tpy cracking facility, had declared force mejeure on supplies at the start of this month after it shut its 540,000 barrels per day plant after a fire from a secondary unit damaged its power cables.

Although it has restarted one of three crude units, it could not be confirmed if they would restart the other two units any time soon.

* CRACKER NEWS: Formosa has shut the largest of three naphtha crackers -- a 1.2 million tpy No. 3 unit -- for maintenance around Aug. 15 as planned.

- But no decision has been made as to when it can restart its No. 1 unit that has been offline since May, said its spokesman.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): September swaps were up 25 cents to $946.50 a tonne.

- But October swaps slipped 25 cents to $942.50 a tonne, reflecting a $4.00 intermonth backwardation versus $3.50 from the previous session.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were $5.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $6.00 a tonne higher in previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for October widened 9 cents to $4.34 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half October edged up $1.50 to $955.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half October and first-half November widened $1.00 at $6.00 a tonne, highest since May 18.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed 97 cents to $137.05 a tonne premium, highest since May 12 at $156.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Reliance Industries sold to Itochu 55,000 tonnes naphtha for Sept. 10-20 loading from Sikka at about $21 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up almost 24 percent from a previous sale to Lukoil.

- Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has cancelled a tender to sell a total of 80,000 tonnes of naphtha lifting from three ports, but it may likely re-issue a tender with different loading dates.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF was up 8 cents to $16.21 a barrel, highest in two sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 18 cents to $10.84 a tonne.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 18 cents to $10.84 a tonne.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: PetroChina sold to Shell a 95-octane cargo for Sept. 9-13 loading at $123.80 a barrel, making this the only cash deal for the day.

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news.... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)