SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Asia's naphtha price rose to a
three-week high on Wednesday supported by Brent crude while
cracks hovered around a 3-1/2 month high on firm sentiment.
South Korea's Samsung Total bought around 50,000 tonnes of
open-spec grade naphtha at premiums of $4.00-$5.00 a tonne to
Japan spot quotes on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to
what rival LG Chem had paid on Tuesday.
About three weeks back, Samsung Total had paid only a 50
cents discount for cargoes delivering in the second-half of
September.
Naphtha supplies could have been drawn into the gasoline
pool due to robust motor fuel demand and thereby limiting its
availability in the spot market.
Supplies could have also been affected by refiners relying
more on heavy crude which naturally provide a lower naphtha
yield.
"The Dubai-Brent spread has widened and light/intermediate
crude has become more expensive compared to heavy crude," said a
trader.
Given the more costly light sweek crude, buyers will
naturally turn to cheaper heavier grades.
Libya's former top oil official Shokri Ghanem had said on
Monday that it would take as long as 18 months for Libya's oil
flow to reach the pre-war of around 1.6 million barrels per day
(bpd), nearly 2 percent of global supply.
Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking
Services in Sydney, said: "I actually feel that you are going to
get more of an uptake in Libya's production. The production of
the light sweet on the European market will come a lot sooner
than what people expect."
He estimated that Libya could be currently producing
180,000-200,000 bpd of oil.
Gasoline cracks recovered to a two-session high, with values
above $10 a barrel on healthy demand but it was not clear when
Formosa will lift its force majeure on supplies.
The Taiwanese refiner, which also operates a 2.93 million
tpy cracking facility, had declared force mejeure on supplies at
the start of this month after it shut its 540,000 barrels per
day plant after a fire from a secondary unit damaged its power
cables.
Although it has restarted one of three crude units, it could
not be confirmed if they would restart the other two units any
time soon.
* CRACKER NEWS: Formosa has shut the largest of three
naphtha crackers -- a 1.2 million tpy No. 3 unit -- for
maintenance around Aug. 15 as planned.
- But no decision has been made as to when it can restart
its No. 1 unit that has been offline since May, said its
spokesman.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): September swaps were up 25
cents to $946.50 a tonne.
- But October swaps slipped 25 cents to $942.50 a tonne,
reflecting a $4.00 intermonth backwardation versus $3.50 from
the previous session.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were
$5.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $6.00
a tonne higher in previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for October
widened 9 cents to $4.34 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half October edged up $1.50 to $955.00 a
tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread
backwardation between first-half October and first-half November
widened $1.00 at $6.00 a tonne, highest since May 18.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or
losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed 97 cents
to $137.05 a tonne premium, highest since May 12 at $156.60 a
tonne.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Reliance Industries sold to
Itochu 55,000 tonnes naphtha for Sept. 10-20 loading from Sikka
at about $21 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis, up almost 24 percent from a previous sale to
Lukoil.
- Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has cancelled a tender to sell a
total of 80,000 tonnes of naphtha lifting from three ports, but
it may likely re-issue a tender with different loading dates.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF was up 8 cents to $16.21 a barrel, highest in two
sessions.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 18
cents to $10.84 a tonne.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: PetroChina sold to Shell a 95-octane
cargo for Sept. 9-13 loading at $123.80 a barrel, making this
the only cash deal for the day.
PRODUCT Price Prev
ChangeOCT11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 954.50/955.50 953.50
+1.50
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 103.64/103.74 103.52 +0.17
SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 945.50/947.50 946.25 +0.25
OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 941.50/943.50 942.75 -0.25
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.86/126.96 124.40 +2.51
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 123.75/123.85 121.70 +2.10
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.85/119.95 119.65 +0.25
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 16.16/16.26 16.13 +0.08
RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES
