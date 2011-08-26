SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Asia's naphtha price ended at a two-session low on Friday but cracks held firm at their highest in 3-1/2 months as traders cited tighter prompt supplies.

Honam Petrochemical, South Korea's third-biggest of six naphtha cracker operators, will shut a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker at Daesan for a month-long maintenance starting first-half October.

However, the shutdown may not have a sharp impact on the market as it comes at a time when there are limited European exports to Asia and expectations of India capping exports at around 850,000 tonnes.

"Many end users wish to finalise their first-half October purchases as the market is bullish," said a trader.

"They need to cover their basic needs now as there is no point in waiting given that the market is likely to stay firm for a while as supplies are tighter despite Formosa."

Formosa has not officially indicated when it will restart a 700,000 tpy cracker that was shut since May 12 following a pipeline fire. Its 1.2 million tpy unit is also shut since Aug. 15, but that was due to a planned maintenance.

Gasoline cracks, like naphtha, scaled to a 3-1/2 month high on healthy demand.

Oil companies located in U.S. East Coast prepare for Hurricane Irene, a Category 2 hurricane from a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale -- but still was packing winds of up to 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour).

MF Global said in its daily report that it expected refineries in the path of the hurricane to withstand the winds from the storm and not shut down for now.

"The biggest issue may be flooding if the storm surge brings water up into New York Harbor. The harbor imports 400 kb/d in gasoline," the said.

Taiwan's CPC has offered 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for October lifting in a tender closing on Aug. 30.

Bids are to stay valid until Sept. 1.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): September swaps up 50 cents to $956.50 a tonne.

- October swaps went in the opposite direction and slipped 13 cents to $952.13 a tonne, reflecting a wider $4.37 intermonth backwardation versus $3.75 from the previous session.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were $4.75 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $5.00 a tonne higher in previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for October narrowed 45 cents to $4.43 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half October inched down $1.00 to $965.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half October and first-half November stayed at $6.00 a tonne for the third session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed $2.60 to $138.20 a tonne premium, highest since May 12 at $156.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: IOC re-issued a tender to sell a 30,000-tonne cargo lifting from Kandla and 35,000 tonnes from Dahej. Lifting dates are Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 28-30 respectively.

- It included 25,000 tonnes of Chennai naphtha to be co-loaded with 9,000 tonnes from Nagapattinam for Sept. 21-23 loading but the Haldia cargo which was in its original tender that was cancelled was not in the tender.

- Traders said the cargo was likely sold to a domestic buyer.

- HPCL offered 20,000-25,000 tonnes for Sept. 8-12 loading from Mumbai in a tender due to be awarded on Aug. 30, while BPCL offered a small 11,000-tonne cargo for Sept. 9-14 loading from Haldia.

- Both tenders are due to be awarded on Aug. 30.

- ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for Sept. 23-24 loading from Hazira while MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 11-13 loading.

- Both tenders close on Aug. 31, with bids to stay valid until Sept. 1.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF was up 21 cents to $17.20 a barrel, highest since Aug. 16 at $18.21.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 58 cents to $11.76 a tonne, highest since May 10 at $12.82 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with Total selling a 92-octane cargo for Sept. 10-14 loading to Arcadia at $122.00 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change OCT11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 964.50/965.50 966.00 -1.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 104.75/104.85 104.91 -0.11 SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 955.50/957.50 956.00 +0.50 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 951.13/953.13 952.25 -0.13 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.76/126.86 126.67 +0.14 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 125.13/125.23 125.04 +0.14 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 121.95/122.05 121.90 +0.10 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.15/17.25 16.99 +0.21

