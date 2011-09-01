SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Asia's gasoline cracks fell from more than two-year high on Thursday to reach a two-session low, with eyes on Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp which may be able to lift its force majeure on supplies soon if production ramps up smoothly.

Traders said Asia's fifth largest refinery -- which houses three crude distillation units (CDUs) -- will restart a second CDU this weekend, and a third CDU by first-half September in the 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant which shut in end July following a fire at a propylene recovery unit.

The first of three CDUs restarted around Aug. 19.

If production runs smoothly, Formosa may be able to lift its force majeure on supplies within this month, traders added.

It exports 210,000-240,000 tonnes of gasoline a month.

It will also restart a No. 1 naphtha cracker around September 7 after a prolonged shutdown since May 12 because of a pipeline fire, traders said.

But Formosa's spokesman declined to comment on the rumoured start-up date.

Sentiment was firm in the last three weeks or more as traders were expecting the unit to restart although cracks and timespread came under pressure this week due to thin trades.

South Korea's YNCC bought a medium-range open-spec cargo for first-half October arrival at premiums of $3.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This was lower compared to LG Chem's purchase on Aug. 23 of 100,000 tonnes for the same arrival period at $4.00-$5.00 a tonne.

"There were more competition among sellers to sell to YNCC today," said a trader. "Sellers have some cargoes on hand because they have given minimum nominations to the buyers previously for cargoes arriving in second-half September."

Minimum nominations refer to the minimum quantities a seller needs to supply to a buyer. Usually, it means 10 percent less of the contracted volume.

But some traders said sentiment will likely firm after APPEC, an annual oil event for traders to mingle, exchange information and even conclude deals privately.

For now, cracks hovered around a two-week low.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): September fell $2.00 to $973.50 a tonne.

- October swaps were down $1.50 to $969.88 a tonne, reflecting a narrower $3.62 intermonth backwardation versus $4.13 from the previous session.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were $4.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $5.50 a tonne higher in previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for October widened 30 cents to $6.54 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half October fell $4.75 to $980.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half October and first-half November narrowed another 50 cents to $5.00 after falling by the same amount the day before.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $5.80 to $122.75 a tonne premium, its lowest since Aug. 16 at $118.93.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Reliance could have sold 75,000 tonnes of light grade for Sept. 24-29 loading at premiums of about $24.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, while WEPEC may have sold 28,000-30,000 tonnes for Sept. 26-29 loading at premiums of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis, traders said.

- Buyers' identity were not known.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 23 cents to $20.42 a barrel, the highest since July 4 at $22.61.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 44 cents to $12.60 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both picked up by Shell.

- The major bought a 97-octane cargo from Vitol for Sept. 19-23 loading at $133.10 a barrel, and a 95-octane parcel from Total for Sept. 21-25 loading at $130.70 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change OCT11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 979.50/980.50 984.75 -4.75 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 106.43/106.53 107.01 -0.53 SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 972.50/974.50 975.50 -2.00 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 968.88/970.88 971.38 -1.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 133.05/133.15 132.31 +0.79 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 130.65/130.75 130.68 +0.02 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 126.85/126.95 127.20 -0.30 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 20.37/20.47 20.19 +0.23

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)