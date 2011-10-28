SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Asia's naphtha price closed the week at a three-session high, with cracks keeping below $40 a tonne, as the market mood stayed sour on lack of spot demand.

Monetary measures introduced by China to tighten credit control have hurt Asian petrochemical makers, who have decided to hold off buying naphtha feedstock for as long as they can.

Japan did not import any naphtha in the week ended Oct. 22, nor the week before that.

"It is true that Chinese are not buying plastics, but that is due to the tightened monetary policy to tame inflation," said a trader.

"Once the Chinese authorities relax the monetary policy, demand will emerge and it will be rapid."

Many market watchers expect the Chinese government to begin loosening tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter as China's economic growth slows.

But while that hope lingers, it is a buyers' market now for naphtha, and this has prompted South Korea's Samsung Total to try for a second time to secure term cargoes after giving up in June due to offers being sharply above its buying indications.

It is now seeking cargoes for 2012 arrival in a tender closing next Monday, with offers to stay valid until Wednesday.

This came days after YNCC locked in a total of an estimated 800,000 tonnes for 2012 arrival at minus 50 cents to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

YNCC will likely keep operational rates at its 857,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 issues at the largest of three naphtha crackers low following an outage on Wednesday.

It may need until Nov. 5 to fully resolve the technical problems.

Malaysia's Titan Chemicals is also running its 300,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker at reduced rates after an outage forced the firm to shut the unit on Oct. 27.

Runs were restored and traders expect Titan's No. 1 cracker to ramp up operational rates to 100 percent in the next one or two days.

Gasoline cracks were at a three-session high but levels at below $9.00 a barrel were below October's average so far at $12.25.

The tight supply situation is not as severe as it was before when Shell shut its plant in Singapore in late September following a fire at a time when Taiwan's Formosa was still trying to restart one of two gasoline-making unit after it was idled due also to a fire in late July.

Shell has partially restored runs at its 500,000 barrels per day plant, while Formosa has restarted the gasoline-making unit.

European demand for gasoline has also fallen as fourth quarter typically sees lower demand for the motor fuel but higher demand for diesel.

Data from Dutch independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen on Thursday showed weekly gasoline inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp rose to 656,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 27 versus 575,000 from the previous week.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps rose $9.50 and $10.00 a tonne respectively to $880.50 and $882.63.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $3.50 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads for December widened 12 cents to $13.70 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half December climbed $7.00 to $875.00 a tonne, highest since Monday at $883.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between first-half December and first-half January was at a discount of $2.00 a tonne for the second straight session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- edged down $2.22 to $36.73.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offered 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 21-23 loading from Dajeh in a tender closing on Nov. 1 with bids to stay valid until Nov. 2.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF recovered 82 cents to $25.71 a barrel, highest since Oct. 11 at $26.96.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 37 cents $8.46 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Three deals.

- Vitol bought from Glencore a 92-octane cargo for Nov. 12-16 loading at $120.60 a barrel.

- Morgan Stanley bought a 92-octane cargo from Trafigura for Nov. 13-17 loading at $120.30 a barrel.

- Shell bought from Total a 97-octane cargo for Nov. 13-17 loading at $125.30 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 874.50/875.50 868.00 +7.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 94.84/94.94 94.11 +0.78 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 879.50/881.50 871.00 -9.50 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 881.63/883.63 872.63 -10.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.25/125.35 123.70 +1.60 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.95/122.05 120.48 +1.52 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 120.55/120.65 119.00 +1.60 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 25.66/25.76 24.89 +0.82

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)