SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Asia's naphtha price closed
the week at a three-session high, with cracks keeping below $40
a tonne, as the market mood stayed sour on lack of spot demand.
Monetary measures introduced by China to tighten credit
control have hurt Asian petrochemical makers, who have decided
to hold off buying naphtha feedstock for as long as they can.
Japan did not import any naphtha in the week ended Oct. 22,
nor the week before that.
"It is true that Chinese are not buying plastics, but that
is due to the tightened monetary policy to tame inflation," said
a trader.
"Once the Chinese authorities relax the monetary policy,
demand will emerge and it will be rapid."
Many market watchers expect the Chinese government to begin
loosening tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter as
China's economic growth slows.
But while that hope lingers, it is a buyers' market now for
naphtha, and this has prompted South Korea's Samsung Total to
try for a second time to secure term cargoes after giving up in
June due to offers being sharply above its buying indications.
It is now seeking cargoes for 2012 arrival in a tender
closing next Monday, with offers to stay valid until Wednesday.
This came days after YNCC locked in a total of an estimated
800,000 tonnes for 2012 arrival at minus 50 cents to Japan spot
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
YNCC will likely keep operational rates at its 857,000
tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 issues at the largest of three
naphtha crackers low following an outage on Wednesday.
It may need until Nov. 5 to fully resolve the technical
problems.
Malaysia's Titan Chemicals is also running its 300,000
tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker at reduced rates
after an outage forced the firm to shut the unit on Oct. 27.
Runs were restored and traders expect Titan's No. 1 cracker
to ramp up operational rates to 100 percent in the next one or
two days.
Gasoline cracks were at a three-session high but levels at
below $9.00 a barrel were below October's average so far at
$12.25.
The tight supply situation is not as severe as it was before
when Shell shut its plant in Singapore in late September
following a fire at a time when Taiwan's Formosa was still
trying to restart one of two gasoline-making unit after it was
idled due also to a fire in late July.
Shell has partially restored runs at its 500,000 barrels per
day plant, while Formosa has restarted the gasoline-making unit.
European demand for gasoline has also fallen as fourth
quarter typically sees lower demand for the motor fuel but
higher demand for diesel.
Data from Dutch independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen on
Thursday showed weekly gasoline inventories independently held
in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp rose to 656,000 tonnes in the
week ended Oct. 27 versus 575,000 from the previous week.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps
rose $9.50 and $10.00 a tonne respectively to $880.50 and
$882.63.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were
$3.50 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the
previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads
for December widened 12 cents to $13.70 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half December climbed $7.00 to $875.00 a
tonne, highest since Monday at $883.00 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between
first-half December and first-half January was at a discount of
$2.00 a tonne for the second straight session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
edged down $2.22 to $36.73.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offered 35,000
tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 21-23 loading from Dajeh in a tender
closing on Nov. 1 with bids to stay valid until Nov. 2.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF recovered 82 cents to $25.71 a barrel, highest
since Oct. 11 at $26.96.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 37
cents $8.46 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Three deals.
- Vitol bought from Glencore a 92-octane cargo for Nov.
12-16 loading at $120.60 a barrel.
- Morgan Stanley bought a 92-octane cargo from Trafigura for
Nov. 13-17 loading at $120.30 a barrel.
- Shell bought from Total a 97-octane cargo for Nov. 13-17
loading at $125.30 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 874.50/875.50 868.00 +7.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 94.84/94.94 94.11 +0.78
NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 879.50/881.50 871.00 -9.50
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 881.63/883.63 872.63 -10.00
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.25/125.35 123.70 +1.60
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.95/122.05 120.48 +1.52
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 120.55/120.65 119.00 +1.60
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 25.66/25.76 24.89 +0.82
RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES
Asia...
Europe............
ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS
Tenders....
Arbitrage.......
Spot trades...
Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..
ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS
Tenders......
Arbitrage.....
China gasoline news...
Indonesia news....
GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS
Asia maintenance...
Europe maintenance.......
Outages.....
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)