SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Asia's naphtha price was at a week low on Tuesday, after reaching its highest in a week the previous day, while cracks extended gains to hit a six-session high with buyers seen.

Sufficient supply and stubbornly lacklustre petrochemical demand in China continued to weigh on prices.

LG Chem was among the first in South Korea to come forward to buy a first-half December naphtha cargo for Daesan arrival at a discount of about $1.25 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

It also bought a cargo for the same arrival period at Yeosu at a steeper discount, but exact price details were not available.

The discounts contrasted with the slight premiums it had paid on Oct. 19 for 50,000 tonnes of second-half November volumes.

Malaysia's Titan was also in the market for December volumes and it may have bought a cargo at a discount steeper than $2.50 a tonne but this could not be immediately verified.

"The market is still soft, but cracks have improved due mainly to a technical correction," said a North Asian trader.

"The market had over-reacted last week causing cracks to sink as traders were then worried about potential crackers run cuts in South Korea. They were also concerned about not being able to move Gulf cargoes to the West."

South Korea is usually the last to cut runs in Asia as it has newer technology which is more cost-effective compared to others.

But other than SK Energy, traders said crackers in South Korea were mainly at full-tilt.

South Korea's top refiner cut runs at its 190,000 tonnes per year (tpy) unit to 75 percent last week, down from 95 percent.

But this is possibly the smallest cracker unit in terms of capacity in North Asia, making it less cost-effective to operate.

Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has reduced offers for naphtha lifting in 2012 to $20.00 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes, but buyers continued to resist the high offer.

Gasoline cracks were around their lowest in 3-1/2 months as supplies are expected to increase with refinery maintenance in India's Essar having ended in late October and China anticipated to export more in view of higher refinery runs.

In the U.S., gasoline stocks were forecast down 500,000 barrels, after falling 1.35 million barrels to 204.92 million barrels in the previous week.

Five of the eight analysts expected a drawdown in gasoline stockpiles due to some expected distributor destocking and a further uptick in imports.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps fell $13.25 and $14.00 a tonne respectively to $864.25 and $865.25.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $6.25 higher than Northwest European prices at $5.50 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads for December widened marginally by 7 cents to $11.58 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half December were at $867.50 a tonne, lowest since Oct. 25 at $867.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread discount between second-half December and second-half January narrowed 75 cents to 50 cents a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- edged up $1.75 to $59.25, highest since Oct. 21 at $62.85.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: HPCL sold 25,000 tonnes for Nov. 14-16 loading from Mumbai to Itochu at a discount of nearly $2.80 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- This was in sharp contrast to a $13.50-$15.00 a tonne premium it had fetched for two October cargoes, each sold to Cargill and Vitol.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.97 to $20.07 a barrel, lowest since Oct. 3 at $19.71.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell $1.50 to $6.40 a barrel, lowest since July 25 at $6.14.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with BP having sold to Vitol a 92-octane cargo for Nov. 16-20 loading at $114.10 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 866.50/867.50 876.50 -9.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 93.98/94.08 95.06 -1.03 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 863.25/865.25 877.50 -13.25 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 864.25/866.25 879.25 -14.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 119.23/119.33 122.22 -2.94 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 115.53/115.63 118.60 -3.02 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.05/114.15 117.10 -3.00 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 20.02/20.12 22.04 -1.97

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)