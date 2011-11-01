SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Asia's naphtha price was at a
week low on Tuesday, after reaching its highest in a week the
previous day, while cracks extended gains to hit a six-session
high with buyers seen.
Sufficient supply and stubbornly lacklustre petrochemical
demand in China continued to weigh on prices.
LG Chem was among the first in South Korea to come forward
to buy a first-half December naphtha cargo for Daesan arrival at
a discount of about $1.25 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
It also bought a cargo for the same arrival period at Yeosu
at a steeper discount, but exact price details were not
available.
The discounts contrasted with the slight premiums it had
paid on Oct. 19 for 50,000 tonnes of second-half November
volumes.
Malaysia's Titan was also in the market for December volumes
and it may have bought a cargo at a discount steeper than $2.50
a tonne but this could not be immediately verified.
"The market is still soft, but cracks have improved due
mainly to a technical correction," said a North Asian trader.
"The market had over-reacted last week causing cracks to
sink as traders were then worried about potential crackers run
cuts in South Korea. They were also concerned about not being
able to move Gulf cargoes to the West."
South Korea is usually the last to cut runs in Asia as it
has newer technology which is more cost-effective compared to
others.
But other than SK Energy, traders said crackers in South
Korea were mainly at full-tilt.
South Korea's top refiner cut runs at its 190,000 tonnes per
year (tpy) unit to 75 percent last week, down from 95 percent.
But this is possibly the smallest cracker unit in terms of
capacity in North Asia, making it less cost-effective to
operate.
Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has reduced offers for naphtha
lifting in 2012 to $20.00 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes,
but buyers continued to resist the high offer.
Gasoline cracks were around their lowest in 3-1/2 months as
supplies are expected to increase with refinery maintenance in
India's Essar having ended in late October and China anticipated
to export more in view of higher refinery runs.
In the U.S., gasoline stocks were forecast down 500,000
barrels, after falling 1.35 million barrels to 204.92 million
barrels in the previous week.
Five of the eight analysts expected a drawdown in gasoline
stockpiles due to some expected distributor destocking and a
further uptick in imports.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps
fell $13.25 and $14.00 a tonne respectively to $864.25 and
$865.25.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were
$6.25 higher than Northwest European prices at $5.50 a tonne
higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads
for December widened marginally by 7 cents to $11.58 a barrel to
Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half December were at $867.50 a tonne, lowest
since Oct. 25 at $867.00 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread discount
between second-half December and second-half January narrowed 75
cents to 50 cents a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half
December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into
naphtha -- edged up $1.75 to $59.25, highest since Oct. 21 at
$62.85.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: HPCL sold 25,000 tonnes for Nov. 14-16
loading from Mumbai to Itochu at a discount of nearly $2.80 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- This was in sharp contrast to a $13.50-$15.00 a tonne
premium it had fetched for two October cargoes, each sold to
Cargill and Vitol.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.97 to $20.07 a barrel, lowest since Oct.
3 at $19.71.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell $1.50
to $6.40 a barrel, lowest since July 25 at $6.14.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with BP having sold to
Vitol a 92-octane cargo for Nov. 16-20 loading at $114.10 a
barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 866.50/867.50 876.50 -9.50
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 93.98/94.08 95.06 -1.03
NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 863.25/865.25 877.50 -13.25
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 864.25/866.25 879.25 -14.00
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 119.23/119.33 122.22 -2.94
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 115.53/115.63 118.60 -3.02
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.05/114.15 117.10 -3.00
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 20.02/20.12 22.04 -1.97
RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES
Asia...
Europe............
ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS
Tenders....
Arbitrage.......
Spot trades...
Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..
ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS
Tenders......
Arbitrage.....
China gasoline news...
Indonesia news....
GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS
Asia maintenance...
Europe maintenance.......
Outages.....
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)