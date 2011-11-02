SINGAPORE, Nov 2 The Asian naphtha market remained bearish with a term tender for next year done at lower levels than previous ones.

South Korea's Samsung Total Petrochemicals bought open-spec naphtha at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis and heavy naphtha at $1.00 above Japan quotes C&F basis, traders said.

"It's all bearish news in the market and thus very beneficial to buyers," a trader said, adding that the buyer easily secured the 600,000 tonnes it sought for January to December next year.

Last month, Korean petrochemical producer YNCC sealed a 2012 deal with sellers at a discount of 50 cents a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis.

In gasoline, India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has sold a rare gasoline cargo through a tender, industry sources said.

The refiner sold 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 90 RON gasoline for Nov. 25-27 loading to Vitol at a discount of $1.75 per barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.

It is unusual for the Indian state-owned refiner to export gasoline as it is usually a net importer, sources in India said.

"It's only a one-time cargo. Public sector units or state refiners don't ever sell gasoline unless it's off-specs, which cannot be sold in the domestic market, so this cargo didn't match the Euro III standards," said one of the sources.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $7.00 higher than Northwest European prices at $3 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half December were at $881.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread discount between second-half December and second-half January remained the same at 50 cents a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- decreased to $55.53.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL is offering 11,000 tonnes for Nov. 21-25 loading from Haldia. The tender closes on Nov. 7 and is valid until Nov. 9. It is also offering 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 25-27 loading from Mumbai. That tender closes on Nov. 3 and is valid until Nov. 4.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal.

- Shell sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half December to Cargill at $881.50 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 2 cents to $20.05 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 84 cents to $5.56 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals

- Vitol bought 50,000 barrels of 92-octane gasoline for Nov. 17-21 lifting from BP at $115.70 a barrel.

- Shell bought 50,000 barrels of 97-octane gasoline for Nov. 22-26 lifting from Mercuria at $121.20 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 881.00/882.00 867.00 +14.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.99/95.69 94.03 +1.61 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 121.15/121.25 119.28 +1.92 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 116.08/117.08 115.58 +1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 115.19/116.19 114.10 +1.59 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 19.55/20.55 20.07 -0.02

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)