SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Naphtha cracks in Asia fell on Thursday while gasoline cracks slipped to the lowest in five months on adequate supply and a lacklustre petrochemical demand in China.

Onshore light distillate inventories hit a six-month high in Singapore on weak demand. Stocks rose by 17.4 percent to reach a 11.677 million barrels as of Nov. 2, according to International Enterprise.

Recent naphtha tenders in India showed a further weakening in the market with premiums decreasing for November and December.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp sold 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 23-24 lifting from Mumbai to Mercuria at a premium of $9 a tonne and a similar volume for Nov. 23-24 lifting from Hazira to Total at a premium of $19 a tonne.

Indian Oil Corp sold 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 21-23 lifting from Dahej to Mercuria at a premium of $9 a tonne while Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals sold a similar volume for Dec. 13-15 lifting from New Mangalore to Total at a premium of $14.15 a tonne.

Some support for gasoline was expected on the back of regional requirements and increased travel during the school holiday period.

Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 5,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for Dec. 20-24 arrival or Dec. 16-20 loading and 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for Dec. 22-26 arrival or Dec. 18-22 loading.

The cargoes are for delivery at CatLai or to be loaded from southeast Asia, China or Taiwan. The tender closes on Nov. 8.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $9 higher than Northwest European prices at 50 cents a tonne higher than the previous session.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half December were at $862.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread discount between second-half December and second-half January increased by 25 cents to 75 cents a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- decreased by $5.43 to $50.10.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: No new tenders offered.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal.

- Shell sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half January to Cargill at $862.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 68 cents to $19.37 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks fell 98 cents to $4.58 a barrel, the lowest since $4.38 a barrel on June 17.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal

- BP sold 50,000 barrels of 97-octane gasoline for Nov. 20-24 lifting from Shell at $118.40 a barrel.

PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 861.50/883.50 881.50 -19.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 93.43/93.63 95.64 -2.11 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 118.30/118.50 121.20 -2.80 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 113.68/113.88 116.58 -2.80 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 112.80/113.00 115.69 -2.79 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 19.27/19.47 20.05 -0.68

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe...

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders... Arbitrage... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan)