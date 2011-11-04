SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Naphtha cracks in Asia hovered
at a one-week low on Friday while gasoline margins stayed at the
lowest in five months as high stocks and weak demand depressed
sentiment.
Market activity was muted ahead of a public holiday in
Singapore on Monday.
Indian refiners continued to issue tenders offering more
naphtha supply. Indian Oil Corp offered two cargoes for November
to early December loading while Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemical Ltd plans to sell a late December parcel.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will award its Mumbai cargo for
Nov. 25-27 loading later today.
Gasoline came under pressure from abundant supply in Asia
after stocks in Singapore hit a six-month high and as prices
fell in Europe. Inventories in the United States also rose more
than expected in the week to Oct. 28 as the average gasoline
demand in the last four weeks fell a sharp 4 percent compared
with demand in the year-ago period, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were
$9.50 higher than Northwest European prices, up 50 cents a tonne
from the previous session.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half December was up $17 at $879.50 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between
second-half December and second-half January was at parity
compared with a discount of 75 cents a tonne in the previous
session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half
December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into
naphtha -- decreased by $2 to $48.10, lowest since $36.73 on
Oct. 28.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is offering 30,000 tonnes
of naphtha for Nov. 27-29 lifting from Kandla and 35,000 tonnes
of naphtha for Nov. 29-Dec. 1 lifting from Dahej. Both tenders
close on Nov. 8 and is valid until Nov. 9.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals reported
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell 35 cents to $19.02 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks fell $1 to $3.58 a
barrel, the lowest since 83 cents a barrel on June 15.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals reported
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 878.00/881.00 862.50 +17.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.38/93.58 93.53 +1.95
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 119.90/120.10 118.40 +1.60
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 115.28/115.48 113.78 +1.60
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.40/114.60 112.90 +1.60
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.92/19.12 19.37 -0.35
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Editing by
Alison Birrane)