SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Naphtha cracks in Asia hovered at a one-week low on Friday while gasoline margins stayed at the lowest in five months as high stocks and weak demand depressed sentiment.

Market activity was muted ahead of a public holiday in Singapore on Monday.

Indian refiners continued to issue tenders offering more naphtha supply. Indian Oil Corp offered two cargoes for November to early December loading while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd plans to sell a late December parcel.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will award its Mumbai cargo for Nov. 25-27 loading later today.

Gasoline came under pressure from abundant supply in Asia after stocks in Singapore hit a six-month high and as prices fell in Europe. Inventories in the United States also rose more than expected in the week to Oct. 28 as the average gasoline demand in the last four weeks fell a sharp 4 percent compared with demand in the year-ago period, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $9.50 higher than Northwest European prices, up 50 cents a tonne from the previous session.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half December was up $17 at $879.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread between second-half December and second-half January was at parity compared with a discount of 75 cents a tonne in the previous session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- decreased by $2 to $48.10, lowest since $36.73 on Oct. 28.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is offering 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 27-29 lifting from Kandla and 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 29-Dec. 1 lifting from Dahej. Both tenders close on Nov. 8 and is valid until Nov. 9.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals reported

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 35 cents to $19.02 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks fell $1 to $3.58 a barrel, the lowest since 83 cents a barrel on June 15.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals reported PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 878.00/881.00 862.50 +17.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.38/93.58 93.53 +1.95 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 119.90/120.10 118.40 +1.60 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 115.28/115.48 113.78 +1.60 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.40/114.60 112.90 +1.60 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.92/19.12 19.37 -0.35

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Editing by Alison Birrane)