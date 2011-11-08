SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Asia's naphtha price hit a three-week high on Tuesday, supported by Brent crude, but this has hurt the light distillates margins as there is no lack of supplies, making it difficult for sellers to pass on refining costs.

Naphtha cracks dived nearly 30 percent to a two-week low and gasoline cracks were at their lowest in close to four months.

Naphtha physical timespreads strengthened, however, and went into a slight premium compared to flat on Friday. Traders said this has nothing to do with fundamentals, which had persistently been weak due to limited demand for plastics that are made mostly from naphtha-based ethylene and propylene.

Instead the slight premiums were a reflection of what the sellers would want as the unabating high crude prices made it difficult for them to sell their available cargoes at discounts.

"It seems sellers are not all that desperate to dispose of their cargoes," said a Singapore-based trader.

"But we have to wait and see ... the reverse arbitrage window is technically shut since last week."

This meant that sellers may have limited sales outlets to turn to and could be forced to sell at low prices if demand fails to pick up.

This being a buyers' market now has prompted Honam Petrochemical to come forward with its term tender, the third South Korean firm to seek 2012 naphtha.

Its tender closes on Thursday, with offers to stay valid until Nov. 14.

YNCC and Samsung Total had respectively in second-half October and early November secured a total of about 1.4 million tonnes of naphtha for next year's arrival.

Separately, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has not yet fully finalised its deals with Asian buyers despite having reduced its offers to $18.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for naphtha lifting in 2012, down from an initial $22.50, traders said.

Similarly, ADNOC is waiting for Asian buyers to respond on Nov. 8 to its offers quoted at $19.00 a tonne to its formula for splitter grade, $20.00 a tonne for low-sulphur naphtha and $21.00 a tonne for pentane plus.

The lifting period for these grades are from January-December 2012.

"Bapco and ADNOC are basically following in the footsteps of Kuwait, but these premiums are high given the sentiment now and the uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook for next year," said a North Asian trader.

Kuwait had sealed its December 2011 to November 2012 naphtha contracts at $18.50 a tonne.

Gasoline cracks were below $3.00 a barrel, or about a third of January-October average premium at nearly $7.50 a barrel.

This was a far cry compared to $15.00 a barrel about a month ago, shortly after Shell shut its Singapore plant following a fire.

Gasoline supplies have increased with Shell having partially restarted its 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant and India's Essar having completed a 35-day maintenance on Oct. 23 to raise capacity by 25 percent.

The Vadinar refinery will stabilise at an enhanced capacity of 375,000 bpd by end-March, the company had said in a statement in late October.

The easing of the gasoline supply crunch was reflected in India's BPCL's purchase, where it bought from Shell 12,000 tonnes of reformate for Dec. 3-8 arrival at Mumbai at premiums of $25.00 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This was nearly 14 percent lower compared to $29.00 it paid Shell for the same amount of volumes for Nov. 5-10 arrival at the same port.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): November and December swaps rose $21.75 and $22.75 a tonne respectively to $901.75 and $902.75.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's November swaps were $11.25 higher than Northwest European prices versus $9.50 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS NACFRJPCKMc1: Discounts on crack spreads for December widened $2.06 to $15.20 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half December rose $20.50 to $900.50 a tonne, highest since Oct. 19 at $907.00.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread for second-half December and second-half January was at a 50-cent backwardation, up from parity in the previous session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half December -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $14.08 to $34.03, lowest since Oct. 25 at $30 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes for Nov. 25-27 loading from Mumbai to Total at premiums of about $12.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, largely steady from a previous sale, also for November lifting.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought a first-half January cargo from Itochu at $900 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose $1.21 to $20.23 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- were at $2.47 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Trafigura bought from Gunvor a 92-octane cargo for Nov. 23-27 loading at $118 a barrel.

- Shell bought from Total a 97-octane lot for Nov. 26-30 loading at $123.45 a barrel.

- These were the only two deals in the cash market for the day. PRODUCT Price Prev Change DEC11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 900.00/901.00 879.50 +21.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 97.72/97.82 95.48 +2.29 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 900.75/902.75 880.00 +21.75 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 901.75/903.75 880.00 +22.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 123.40/123.50 120.00 +3.45 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 119.55/119.65 115.38 +4.22 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 117.95/118.05 114.50 +3.50 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 20.18/20.28 19.02 +1.21

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages.....