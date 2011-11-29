SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian naphtha prices
were near a two-week high on Tuesday, while timespreads and
cracks were at at five-week high as South Korean buyers
continued to pick up January cargoes.
LG Chem and Honam Petrochemical have in total bought at
least 75,000 tonnes, a day after Samsung Total had bought around
25,000 tonnes.
Honam bought a cargo for Yeosu arrival in fist-half January
at a slight discount to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis, and another cargo for the same arrival time in
Daesan.
The price of the Daesan cargo was not immediately known, but
traders estimated the range at around 25-50 cents premium as
cargoes shipped to Daesan usually incur a higher cost than to
Yeosu.
LG Chem has bought more than one cargo for Yeosu arrival for
the same time frame at a discount of about $1.00.
"The naphtha market appears to be stronger with cracks and
timespreads improving, but this may not be due to better demand
for petrochemicals. As far as I can see, demand for plastics is
not any stronger," said a trader.
This led to talk that traders could be trying to pry open
the arbitrage window to move European cargoes to Asia.
"Europe has excess supplies and traders could be trying to
push up the Asian prices in order to make the arbitrage flows
work," said another trader.
It is a case where traders see more value in moving their
cargoes to the East than leave them in the West where prices
could be worse.
"Although ADNOC will be having a turnaround at its Ruwais
refinery early next year, the shutdown have already been priced
in," said the second trader.
An official from Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Co (Takreer) had in
May this year said that the Ruwais refinery will undergo
partial maintenance next year.
Discounts on gasoline cracks widened, signalling a market
that could be saddled with supplies.
Vietnam's Petrolimex has not yet award a term tender to buy
900,000 tonnes of gasoline for 2012 but the reasons behind the
delay were not clear.
Gasoline inventories in the U.S. were projected to show a
1-million-barrel stock build, a Reuters poll showed.
.
Demand for the fuel had appeared subdued last week, even
though there were forecasts of longer road travels due to the
long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, while supplies at the pump
were adequate, according to the analysts.
Separately, Morgan Stanley has resumed gasoline trading
operations in the Middle East after a gap of about 12 months,
with the recent lease of 380,000 barrels of storage at the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Jebel Ali, sources said on
Tuesday. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January
2012 swaps prices edged up $2.00 and $1.12 a tonne respectively
to $878.00 and $878.50 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were
$15.00 higher than Northwest European prices versus $13.50 a
tonne higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for January widened 59 cents to $11.54 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half January rose $7.25 to $880.25 a tonne,
highest since Nov. 17 at $894.50.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums for
first-half January and first-half February widened by 50 cents
to $1.50 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 when premiums were at
$2.00.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
climbed $2.07 to $61.85 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at
$62.85.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF slipped 16 cents to $13.46 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks --
premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline
-- widened 9 cents to 32 cents.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Arcadia bought two 92-octane cargoes
for Dec. 14-18 loading at $108.80 a barrel each from Total and
Gunvor.
- These were the only two deals in the cash market for the
day compared to six in the previous session.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 879.75/880.75 873.00 +7.25
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.29/95.39 94.58 +0.76
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 877.00/879.00 876.00 +2.00
Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 877.50/879.50 877.38 +1.12
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 111.94/112.04 111.39 +0.60
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 110.30/110.40 109.75 +0.60
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 108.75/108.85 108.20 +0.60
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.41/13.51 13.62 -0.16
