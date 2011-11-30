SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Asia's naphtha price was
at a two-week high on Wednesday while cracks hovered at their
highest in five weeks, with more buying seen from South Korea.
YNCC scooped up around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for
first-half January arrival at Yeosu at a discount of about $1.00
to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, bringing
South Korea's total spot purchases by tenders this week so far
to at least 175,00 tonnes.
The last time South Korea saw such active volumes was in the
week of July 11, where a total of 230,000 tonnes were bought for
second-half August arrival through tenders.
"South Korean buyers could be concerned about low inventory
and possible delays in deliveries ahead due to bad weather
caused by the winter season," said a trader when asked why South
Korean buyers were quicker to secure first-half January cargoes.
"Formosa could also come forward soon although this is just
an expectation."
Some traders harboured hopes that Asia's top naphtha buyer
Formosa would return to the spot market and lock in large spot
volumes after months of not buying due to outages at its
refinery and cracking complex which have been resolved.
But until Formosa comes forward, South Korea appeared to be
the only market giving support to naphtha as Japan's spot demand
has also been reduced due reduce runs at petrochemical units to
combat sluggish Chinese imports.
Gasoline cracks remained in the red as off-peak demand
coupled with ample supplies weighed sentiment down.
Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co. (Ceypetco) bought 310,000
barrels of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in December from
Vitol at slightly firmer premiums than earlier cargoes.
The state-owned company bought 132,000 barrels of 90-octane
gasoline and 28,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for late
December delivery at premiums of $5.45 and $4.93 a barrel
respectively.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January
2012 swaps were up $8.63 and $9.25 a tonne respectively to
$886.63 and $887.75 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were
$15.50 higher than Northwest European prices versus $15.00 a
tonne higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for January narrowed 2 cents to $11.52 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half January rose $8.00 to $888.25 a tonne,
highest
since Nov. 17 at $894.50.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums for
first-half January and first-half February stayed at $1.50 a
tonne for the second straight session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January
- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -
inched up 20 cents to $62.05 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at
$62.85.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Bapco sold 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for
Jan. 12-15 loading to an undisclosed buyers at premiums of
$16.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
- HPCL offered two 20,000-25,000-tonne cargoes from Mumbai,
one of which will lift on Dec. 6-9 and the other to lift on Jan.
6-8.
- The tender closes on Dec. 5.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell 32 cents to $13.78 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks -
premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline
- was at 16 cents.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 887.75/888.75 880.25 +8.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.17/96.27 95.34 +0.88
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 885.63/887.63 878.00 +8.63
Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 886.75/888.75 878.50 +9.25
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 113.14/113.24 111.99 +1.20
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 111.50/111.60 110.35 +1.20
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 109.95/110.05 108.80 +1.20
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.73/13.83 13.46 +0.32
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)