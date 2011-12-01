SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Asia's naphtha price
hovered around a two-week high on Thursday, while cracks rose
for the fourth straight session to reach their highest in 1-1/2
months, but physical timespreads were at a small premium as weak
fundamentals capped gains.
Samsung Total came forward to buy another cargo for
first-half January arrival, with traders estimating the price
level to be flat compared to its previous purchase on Nov. 28 at
a discount of 25 cents-50 cents discount to Japan spot quotes on
a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
With this, South Korean buyers have locked in at least
200,000 tonnes of naphtha through tenders for first-half January
arrival in four days.
These are the heaviest purchases seen in the country within
a single week since July, prompting talk that South Korean
buyers were concerned about low inventories and that the winter
season could delay cargoes from arriving on time.
There were also concerns that Asia's top naphtha buyer
Formosa may need to replenish stocks as it has not been buying
for several months since a cracker outage in May, followed by a
fire at its refinery site around July.
"Many sellers seem to be waiting for Formosa to come forward
to buy January cargoes. So they were not making offers to South
Koreans," said a trader.
But other traders were not convinced that Formosa will buy
January spot cargoes given that its 2.93 million tonnes per year
cracking complex has cut runs to around 80 percent of it
capacity and is able to replace some 15 percent of its naphtha
feedstock with liquefied natural gas. (LPG)
Weak plastics margins were the key reason behind the run
cuts.
"Prices of polymers (thermosplastics) are still falling this
week as there is hardly any year-end demand. Consumer demand is
just not that fantastic in China," said an industry source.
China's official purchasing managers' index for November
fell to 49, dipping below the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the first time in nearly three years.
The index of new export orders tumbled to the lowest level
since February 2009. China's economic expansion has been slowing
all this year as Europe and the United States -- China's top two
export markets -- have struggled to recover from the global
financial crisis in 2008-2009.
"If China eases more of its monetary measures, maybe demand
could be better in the next few weeks," the same industry source
said.
China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly
three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy
running at its weakest pace since 2009.
Gasoline cracks were back in the black after being negative
for three straight sessions but this could be supported by lower
refinery runs in Europe as Asia remained saddled by supplies.
Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise
mainly of gasoline, were at levels above seven-month high at
12.219 million barrels in the week ended on Wednesday, official
data showed.
Separately, Taiwan's CPC has sealed term deals to sell up to
900,000 tonnes of gasoline for 2012 lifting, reflecting a
five-fold increase in volumes as heavy refinery maintenance in
2011 prompted it to slash this year's term cargoes.
Under the contracts, CPC will ship one-two 92-octane
cargoes, each at 30,000 tonnes, every month during the first six
months of 2012 and 2-3 cargoes a month from July to December
2012.
Premiums were about 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis for cargoes which contain some MTBE,
and about $1.50 a barrel for cargoes with no MTBE, a gasoline
additive.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January
2012 swaps were up $4.38 and $4.13 a tonne respectively to
$891.00 and $891.88 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were
$15.50 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the
previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for January narrowed 60 cents to $10.92 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-
month second-half January climbed $1.25 to $889.50 a tonne,
highest since Nov. 17 at $894.50.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums
between second-half January and second-half February were at 50
cents a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
climbed $1.33 to $63.38 a tonne, highest since Oct. 20 at
$73.20.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 11,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Dec. 11-15 loading from Haldia to Glencore at a
discount of $34.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- The cargo contains a maximum content of 400ppm MTBE, which
is higher than normal at about 50ppm.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Three deals.
- Shell sold to Cargill a first-half February cargo at $890
a tonne, followed by a deal for a cargo scheduled for the same
delivery period at $889 from BP to Vitol.
- The third deal was for a second-half January cargo sold by
Glencore to Itochu at $889.50.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 49 cents to $14.27 a barrel, highest
since Nov. 16 at $14.35.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- was at a 48
cents premium.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals.
- BP sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 16-20 to Morgan Stanley
at $110.89 a barrel and a 95-octane parcel to Shell for the same
lifting period at $112.00 a barrel.
- Arcadia bought from Gunvor a 92-octane cargo, also for
Dec.20 lifting at $110.80 a barrel.
- Trafigura sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 21-25 to Vitol
at $110.20 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 889.00/890.00 888.25 +1.25
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.31/96.41 96.22 +0.14
DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 890.00/892.00 886.63 +4.38
Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 890.88/892.88 887.75 +4.13
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 113.59/113.69 113.19 +0.45
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 111.95/112.05 111.55 +0.45
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 110.58/110.68 110.00 +0.63
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 14.22/14.32 13.78 +0.49
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)