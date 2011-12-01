SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Asia's naphtha price hovered around a two-week high on Thursday, while cracks rose for the fourth straight session to reach their highest in 1-1/2 months, but physical timespreads were at a small premium as weak fundamentals capped gains.

Samsung Total came forward to buy another cargo for first-half January arrival, with traders estimating the price level to be flat compared to its previous purchase on Nov. 28 at a discount of 25 cents-50 cents discount to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

With this, South Korean buyers have locked in at least 200,000 tonnes of naphtha through tenders for first-half January arrival in four days.

These are the heaviest purchases seen in the country within a single week since July, prompting talk that South Korean buyers were concerned about low inventories and that the winter season could delay cargoes from arriving on time.

There were also concerns that Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa may need to replenish stocks as it has not been buying for several months since a cracker outage in May, followed by a fire at its refinery site around July.

"Many sellers seem to be waiting for Formosa to come forward to buy January cargoes. So they were not making offers to South Koreans," said a trader.

But other traders were not convinced that Formosa will buy January spot cargoes given that its 2.93 million tonnes per year cracking complex has cut runs to around 80 percent of it capacity and is able to replace some 15 percent of its naphtha feedstock with liquefied natural gas. (LPG)

Weak plastics margins were the key reason behind the run cuts.

"Prices of polymers (thermosplastics) are still falling this week as there is hardly any year-end demand. Consumer demand is just not that fantastic in China," said an industry source.

China's official purchasing managers' index for November fell to 49, dipping below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time in nearly three years.

The index of new export orders tumbled to the lowest level since February 2009. China's economic expansion has been slowing all this year as Europe and the United States -- China's top two export markets -- have struggled to recover from the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.

"If China eases more of its monetary measures, maybe demand could be better in the next few weeks," the same industry source said.

China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Gasoline cracks were back in the black after being negative for three straight sessions but this could be supported by lower refinery runs in Europe as Asia remained saddled by supplies.

Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, were at levels above seven-month high at 12.219 million barrels in the week ended on Wednesday, official data showed.

Separately, Taiwan's CPC has sealed term deals to sell up to 900,000 tonnes of gasoline for 2012 lifting, reflecting a five-fold increase in volumes as heavy refinery maintenance in 2011 prompted it to slash this year's term cargoes.

Under the contracts, CPC will ship one-two 92-octane cargoes, each at 30,000 tonnes, every month during the first six months of 2012 and 2-3 cargoes a month from July to December 2012.

Premiums were about 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for cargoes which contain some MTBE, and about $1.50 a barrel for cargoes with no MTBE, a gasoline additive.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were up $4.38 and $4.13 a tonne respectively to $891.00 and $891.88 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $15.50 higher than Northwest European prices, unchanged from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 60 cents to $10.92 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month second-half January climbed $1.25 to $889.50 a tonne, highest since Nov. 17 at $894.50.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at 50 cents a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed $1.33 to $63.38 a tonne, highest since Oct. 20 at $73.20.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 11-15 loading from Haldia to Glencore at a discount of $34.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- The cargo contains a maximum content of 400ppm MTBE, which is higher than normal at about 50ppm.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Three deals.

- Shell sold to Cargill a first-half February cargo at $890 a tonne, followed by a deal for a cargo scheduled for the same delivery period at $889 from BP to Vitol.

- The third deal was for a second-half January cargo sold by Glencore to Itochu at $889.50.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 49 cents to $14.27 a barrel, highest since Nov. 16 at $14.35.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- was at a 48 cents premium.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals.

- BP sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 16-20 to Morgan Stanley at $110.89 a barrel and a 95-octane parcel to Shell for the same lifting period at $112.00 a barrel.

- Arcadia bought from Gunvor a 92-octane cargo, also for Dec.20 lifting at $110.80 a barrel.

- Trafigura sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 21-25 to Vitol at $110.20 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 889.00/890.00 888.25 +1.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.31/96.41 96.22 +0.14 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 890.00/892.00 886.63 +4.38 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 890.88/892.88 887.75 +4.13 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 113.59/113.69 113.19 +0.45 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 111.95/112.05 111.55 +0.45 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 110.58/110.68 110.00 +0.63 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 14.22/14.32 13.78 +0.49

