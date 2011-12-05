(Corrects 97-octane gasoline price in table)

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Gasoline prices edged up on Friday as markets reacted to a refinery outage in the United States, industry sources said.

The gasoline cracks - premiums obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was up by 56 cents to a premium of $1.04.

Wholesale gasoline prices rose in the Los Angeles market due to a power outage and a fire on a crude unit at Chevron Corp's 273,000 barrels-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California.

Although the power was eventually restored, gasoline cracks appeared to react to the outage still, an Asia-based trader said.

However, the outlook for gasoline in Asia remains bearish with volumes expected to rise after refineries return from turnarounds.

"We estimate that refinery maintenance will take around 900,000 barrels per day of refining capacity offline in Asia-Pacific in December, representing a 10-month low," said a report from JBC Energy in Vienna.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in India were cut for the second time in just over two weeks, this time by 1.2 percent or 0.78 rupees (1.5 cents) a litre, reflecting global prices and potentially easing new double-digit inflation.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were up $2.25 and $2.13 a tonne respectively to $893.25 and $894.00 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $17.75 higher than Northwest European prices.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 50 cents to $10.43 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month second-half January climbed $5.25 to $888.25 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $1.50 cents a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - climbed $5.17 to $66.38 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is offering 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for loading over Dec. 29-31. The tender closes on Dec. 6 and is valid until Dec. 7.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal reported

- Cargill bought a first-half February cargo at $894 a tonne from Vitol.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at $14.27 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $1.04 premium.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Five deals reported

- Vitol bought a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 22-26 from Trafigura at $110.80 a barrel.

- Glencore bought a 92-octane cargo for the same period from Totsa at $113.20 a barrel.

- Arcadia bought a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 22-26 from Trafigura at $110.50 a barrel.

- PetroChina sold a 95-octane cargo for Dec. 18-22 to Shell at $113 a barrel.

- BP sold a 92-octane cargo to Morgan Stanley for Dec. 17-21 to Morgan Stanley at $111.10 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 894.25/895.25 888.25 +5.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.95/97.05 97.00 +0.64 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 892.25/894.25 891.00 +2.25 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 893.00/895.00 894.00 +2.13 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 114.69/114.79 113.64 +1.10 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 113.05/113.15 112.00 +0.98 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 110.75/110.85 110.63 +0.15 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.75/13.85 14.27 -3.29

