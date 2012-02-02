SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Asia's naphtha cracks
came under pressure from firm Brent crude on Thursday but
current levels above $140 and the March-April timespread
reverting to a near nine-month high still reflected a strong
market, marked by tight supplies and healthy demand.
South Korea's LG Chem bought a total of 75,000 tonnes of
naphtha for second-half March arrival.
Of these, 50,000 tonnes will be delivered to Daesan at
premiums of $8.00 a tonne premiums to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and another 25,000 tonnes to be
delivered to Yeosu at around $7.00 a tonne premiums.
This came shortly after Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa had
scooped up 100,000 tonnes for March 11-25 arrival.
Limited supplies may have also been a reason prompting South
Korea's top refiner SK Energy to buy 35,000 tonnes of naphtha
directly from India through a tender for the first time in
nearly four months.
SK Energy, which also operates petrochemical units, paid
$31.50 a tonne premium on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Indian
Oil Corp for the cargo to be lifted on Feb. 15-17 loading from
Dahej.
This made it the highest premium IOC had received since May
last year.
As for arbitrage volumes, about 150,000 tonnes of mainly
heavier naphtha grades will arrive in Asia from the
Mediterranean in March, but tight supplies in Europe could stop
further shipments to the East.
Prices in Northwest Europe of most naphtha grades were
rising as supplies were shrinking on refinery outages and
shutdowns, due to monetary losses.
The strong European market may even result in Gulf/Asian
naphtha barrels being shipped to the West in what traders term
as 'reverse arbitrage'.
"The February East-West values are now at a discount, but
March prices are still in a high single-digit premium. So there
could still be a chance that Asia may keep the Gulf/Asian
barrels," said a trader.
Buyers were hoping that tight supplies will ease with
upcoming cracker maintenance season in March.
There were also hope that Petroplus may be able to find
buyers to revive its refineries that were shut following
monetary losses.
At least one more potential buyer lined up for insolvent
refiner Petroplus on Thursday with private equity group
Goldsmith registering interest in all five of its plants.
Gasoline cracks remained above $11.00 a barrel for the
second-straight session on tight supplies, with Singapore
inventories seen at their lowest in 11 weeks on healthy demand
from Indonesia.
Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline,
fell 1.094 million barrels to 9.960 barrels in the week ended
Feb. 1, official data showed.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps were
down 75 cents and $1.00 respectively to $974.75 and $965.00 a
tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between
CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February
swaps were $8.00 lower than Northwest European swaps versus 50
cents lower in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for March widened 81 cents to $4.88 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half March edged up $1.50 to $987.00 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
second-half March and second-half April widened $1.50 to $12.50,
highest since May 12 at $13.00 a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half March
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
fell $3.83 to $146.18 a tonne premium, lowest since Jan. 26 at
$144.30.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought a first-half April cargo
from Glencore at $980.00 a tonne.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF edged up 6 cents to $15.99 a barrel, highest
since Jan. 25 at $17.14.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- was down 46
cents to $11.39 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Three deals.
- BP bought a 95-octane cargo from Total for Feb. 17-21
loading at $125.80 a barrel.
- Vitol bought two 92-octane cargoes, one from Mercuria for
Feb. 17-21 loading at $123.50 a barre and another from Total for
Feb. 28 to March 3 lifting at $122.90 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 986.50/987.50 985.50 +1.50
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 107.46/107.56 107.32 +0.19
FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 973.75/975.75 975.50 -0.75
MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 964.00/966.00 966.00 -1.00
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 128.13/128.23 128.70 -0.52
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 125.75/125.85 125.40 +0.40
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 123.45/123.55 123.25 +0.25
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 15.94/16.04 15.93 +0.06
