SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Asia's naphtha spot premiums rose on Friday while prompt timespread widened in backwardation on limited supply as arbitrage flow from the West fell after several refineries shuttered in Europe and the United States.

Tight supply pushed spot tonnes of naphtha in March at 50-cents a tonne higher in premiums than those for Indian naphtha to a 9-month high while South Korean buyers are paying more for March cargoes.

Honam bought one cargo for first-half March and three for second-half March at a premium of $8.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, with the formula pegged to a 45-day period, traders said. This would be equivalent to a $12-$13 a tonne premium on a 30-day period.

India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for February to Japanese trader Idemitsu at $33 a tonne above Middle East quotes, the highest premium in nine months.

Gasoline cracks, earlier buoyed by expectations of lower supply in the West as refineries were shut, weakened after stocks rose in the United States and Europe.

Korea National Oil Corp issued a tender seeking gasoline cargoes for 2012 and invited overseas sellers for the first time although it was not likely to draw offers from abroad as the specification for Korean gasoline is very strict.

Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) is seeking 610,000 barrels of diesel and gasoline for delivery in February, industry sources said.

China will experience a glut in gasoline supply although diesel is expected to be "generally balanced", local media reported on Friday, citing a report by top oil firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February swaps were up 25 cents to $10 a tonne while March swaps were down 13 cents to $7.63 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were $1 lower than Northwest European swaps versus $8 lower in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for March widened 32 cents to $5.20 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half March was unchanged at $987.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between second-half March and second-half April widened 50 cents to $13, the same level as on May 12.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half March - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - fell $1.51 to $144.68 a tonne premium, lowest since Jan. 26 at $144.30.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Vitol bought a first-half April cargo from Glencore at $981 a tonne while Glencore sold a first-half April parcel to Cargill at $980. Mabanaft sold a second-half April cargo to Mercuria at $974 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 80 cents to $15.19 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was down $1.00 to $10.39 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Seven deals.

Gracewood bought two 92-octane cargoes from Total for Feb. 27-March 2 loading at $122.70 a barrel and a 95-octane parcel for Feb. 29-March 4 at $124.90 a barrel.

PetroChina sold two 97-octane cargoes for Feb. 18-22; one to BP at $128.20 a barrel and another to Shell at $128.10.

Gunvor sold a 92-octane cargo to Trafigura for Feb. 18-22 at $122.70 a barrel while ConocoPhillips sold a 95-octane cargo for the same loading period to BP at $125.70. PRODUCT Price Prev Change MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 986.50/987.50 987.00 0.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 107.46/107.56 107.32 +0.19 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 973.00/975.00 974.75 -0.75 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 963.00/965.00 965.00 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 128.10/128.20 128.18 -0.03 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 125.65/125.75 125.80 -0.10 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 122.65/122.75 123.50 -0.80 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 15.14/15.24 15.99 -0.80 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jasmin Choo; editing by James Jukwey)