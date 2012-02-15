SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Asia's naphtha price
rose on Wednesday to nearly a 10-month high, trailing Brent
crude gains, while cracks slipped just less than 2.5 percent
after touching 13-month highs as tight supply persisted.
Japan's Mitsui Chemicals came forward to buy a second-half
March naphtha cargo, but details were scant.
Traders estimated the premiums to be around $23.00-$24.00 a
tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis,
judging from the $20.00 a tonne South Korea's LG Chem paid a day
ago.
"Japan usually pays more and the market level in Japan would
be around the $23.00 a tonne level," said a trader.
This would make it the highest premium paid for any
open-spec grade naphtha in North Asia since Dec. 22, 2009 when
LG Chem paid $25-$26 for 75,000 tonnes of spot naphtha for
February 2010 arrival.
Asia is expected to grapple with a naphtha supply shortage
of up to 770,000 tonnes in March, the biggest in over a year,
due to maintenance of plants in Saudi Arabia, India and South
Korea at a time of strong demand.
Vivek Shankar Mathur of U.S. firm Energy Security Analysis
(ESAI)expects the East-of-Suez market to see a supply shortfall
of 150,000 bpd (about 500,000 tonnes in a month), while
Singapore-based energy consultant N. Ravivenkatesh of Purvin &
Gertz projected a larger net deficit of about 770,000 tonnes in
March.
But as seasonal demand for gasoline and liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) are expected to tail off, the naphtha and even the
gasoline market is to expected to undergo a downward correction.
"Support for propane prices might also melt away in line
with rising temperatures in Europe. Related to our conservative
economic outlook, we see naphtha comparatively weaker over
second-quarter and third-quarter," a report by JBC Energy said.
Gasoline cracks were at a four-session low as weaker
sentiment in the West may have rubbed off Asia.
U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as the retail price of
the fuel rose across the nation, MasterCard said in its weekly
SpendingPulse report.
U.S. gasoline weekly inventories were forecast up by 800,000
barrels and that would stretch stockbuilds of the fuel to the
third consecutive week, a Reuters poll showed.
Last week's EIA report showed a 1.63 million-barrel rise.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): March and April swaps were up
$3.00 and $4.50 a tonne at $1020.00 and $1009.25 a tonne
respectively.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between
CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's March swaps
were $7.38 higher than Northwest European swaps compared to
$8.75 higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for April widened 97 cents to $6.02 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-
month second-half March rose $4.00 to $1054.00 a tonne, highest
since April 28 last year at $1106.50.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
second-half March and second-half April narrowed 50 cents to
$18.00 a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half March
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
slipped $3.50 to $167.65 a tonne premium, or two-day low.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: South Korea's S-Oil offered 16,000 tonnes
of light grade for March 25-31 loading from Onsan in a tender
closing at 1100 GMT. Results were not immediately clear.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Four deals.
- Trafigura and Itochu each bought a first-half April cargo
from Vitol and Glencore respectively at $1045.
- Glencore also sold a first-half April cargo to Marubeni
but at a lower price of $1042.
- Mabanaft sold a second-half April cargo to Shell at $1036.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF eased 14 cents to $13.95 a barrel, lowest since
Dec. 29 at $13.53.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 70
cents to a four-session low of $10.72 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals done, of which both the
95-octane cargoes for March 6-10 loading were from Total to
Vitol at $130.90 a barrel and $130.80 a barrel each.
PRODUCT PRICE PREV Change
MAR 12 NAF-1H-TYO 1053.5/1054.5 1050 4
NAPHTHA
SPOT NAPHTHA NAF-SIN 114.9/115 114.51 0.44
NETBACK
MAR NAPHTHA NACFRJPSWMc1 1020 1017 3
SWAPS
APR NAPHTHA NACFRJPSWMc2 1009.25 1004.7 4.5
SWAPS 5
SPOT GL97-SIN 133.85/133.95 133.51 0.39
GASOLINE 97
UNL
SPOT GL95-SIN 130.8/130.9 130.6 0.25
GASOLINE 95
UNL
SPOT GL92-SIN 128.85/128.95 128.6 0.3
GASOLINE 92
UNL
SPOT GL92-SIN-DIF 13.9/14 14.09 -0.14
92RON/NAP
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)