SINGAPORE, May 14 Asia's naphtha price hovered around its lowest in 4-1/2 months on Monday at $927.50 a tonne while intermonth premiums - the differential between second-half June and second-half July - were stable.

Sellers were hopeful that some demand may emerge from South Korea for second-half June cargoes as Honam Petrochemical has restarted a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker at Daesan after it was shut for about a week due to repair works.

Its cracker in Yeosu which has the same capacity has also restored runs after operations were lowered to 75 percent on technical problems.

"I think operations at Honam's crackers should be at maximum rates. My guess is that they will come out and buy additional spot cargoes into Daesan," said a trader.

But the market ahead is expected to spiral down as supplies will likely increase against slower demand.

Saudi Aramco restarted a 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate splitter in early May following a 50-day maintenance and offered its first spot A310 naphtha cargo for May 24-25 loading from Ras Tanura after a long absence.

The maintenance had choked off around 250,000-330,000 tonnes of naphtha, which was one of the factors behind the tight supply situation in Asia.

But the tide has changed and traders are looking at upcoming lost of demand when Formosa shuts its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker for a 40-45 days' maintenance starting June 20, while CPC will permanently decommission a 230,000 tpy cracker around the end of this month.

Formosa bought around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha, which is rich in naphthalenes and aromatics (N+A), for second-half June arrival at Mailiao but has shunned open-spec naphtha purchases for next month.

N+A naphtha is usually used for aromatics production while open-spec grade is for cracking into ethylene and propylene, the key raw material for plastics.

Traders' concerns over rising supplies were evident in bids given to South Korea's S-Oil for its cargoes lifting in second-half of this year.

S-Oil received bids at flat to $1 a tonne premium to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis versus $9 a tonne premium it had garnered for its supplies lifting last July-December.

GASOLINE CRACKS UP

Gasoline cracks reached a three-session high of $8.95 a barrel as refinery outages in the U.S. continued to lift the Asian sellers' moods.

Petrobras subsidiary Pasadena Refining System Inc's 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas, refinery, reported a unit shutdown following a boiler trip on Saturday.

Exxon in the meantime experienced compressors having tripped at its 344,500 bpd Beaumont, Texas refinery.

These came just days after at least 60,000 tonnes of Asian gasoline will likely be transported to the U.S. as a crude distillation unit at BP's refinery at Cherry Point, Washington, failed to restart smoothly.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Glencore has inked a deal with InterOil Corp to buy heavy and light naphtha for July 2012 to June 2013 lifting from Moresby port, Papua New Guinea.

- Details of the volumes to be lifted were unclear but traders said InterOil has stated in a document that its refinery can produce a total of 3,000-6,000 barrels per day of different naphtha grades, depending on the types of crude it processes, its crude throughput and reformer operation rates.

- Glencore also won a tender to buy 25,000 tonnes of naphtha from HPCL for June 8-10 loading from Mumbai at premiums of about $23-$24 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

- HPCL separately sold a 25,000-tonne cargo for May 22-24 loading from Mumbai to Cargill at premiums of $38 a tonne.

* SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: One gasoline deal and two on naphtha.

- Shell sold to Vitol a 92-octane gasoline cargo for May 29 to June 2 loading at $119.80 a barrel.

- Mabanaft sold a first-half July naphtha cargo to Itochu at $918.50 a tonne.

- Vitol sold a first-half July cargo to BP at $919.50 a tonne.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 927.50 -4.00 -0.43 931.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 914.50 -4.00 -0.44 918.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 13.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 100.72 -0.94 -0.92 101.66 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 1.52 -0.54 -26.21 2.06 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 96.13 2.68 2.87 93.45 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 126.10 -0.45 -0.36 126.55 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 122.96 -0.45 -0.36 123.41 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 119.80 -0.45 -0.37 120.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.95 0.44 5.17 8.51 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 110.81 -0.95 -0.85 111.76 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 913.00 -3.75 -0.41 916.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 2.00 0.25 14.29 1.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 911.00 -4.00 -0.44 915.00 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 9.40 0.75 8.67 8.65 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 17.30 0.05 0.29 17.25 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 100.40 -0.50 -0.50 100.90 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 1.10 -0.05 -4.35 1.15 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 99.30 -0.45 -0.45 99.75 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.59 0.50 -4.96 -10.09 East-West Naphtha M1 15.75 -1.75 -10.00 17.50 East-West Naphtha M2 13.75 0.50 3.77 13.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 897.25 -2.00 -0.22 899.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 0.00 2.50 -100.00 -2.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 897.25 -4.50 -0.50 901.75 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.12 0.45 -3.89 -11.57 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.53 0.56 -5.05 -11.09 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)