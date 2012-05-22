SINGAPORE, May 22 Asia's naphtha price and margins were at a six-month low of $869 a tonne and $55.85 a tonne respectively as demand is expected to spiral down on cracker run cuts in South Korea and Taiwan.

South Korea's YNCC and top refiner SK Energy are cutting utilization rates at its crackers on weak petrochemical margins.

YNCC will reduce utilization rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to 90 percent starting end May for a month, while SK Energy will cut operations rates at its 200,000 tpy cracker to about 80 percent of its capacity starting June.

Operations at its larger 660,000 tpy cracker will not be affected.

"It is really bad news for petrochemical makers if South Korean crackers charge down. We were expecting the (petrochemical) market to pick up but it did not," said a Singapore-based trader.

South Korea is usually the last to reduce cracker runs as it has newer technology.

Taiwan's Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, had already cut operational rates at its 2.93 million tpy cracking complex last week to about 85 percent.

The weaker fundamentals have weighed on spot premiums, with Honam Petrochemical having bought about 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half July arrival at premiums of about $5.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This made it the lowest premium South Korea has ever seen in four months.

GASOLINE CRACKS DOWN

Gasoline margins/cracks were at a four-session low of $7.18 a barrel as shipments of Asian barrels to the U.S. are no longer economically workable.

Despite the weaker cracks, reforming margins - gasoline premiums/losses against naphtha - were at a two-session high of $21.38 a barrel, indicating that it was more profitable for refiners to reform naphtha into the automobile fuel and sell it.

Vietnam's Petrolimex is in the market seeking 20,000 tonnes of gasoline for June delivery to plug a supply shortfall caused by the shutdown of the country's only refinery last week for up to four weeks.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: A deal each on gasoline and naphtha.

- Gunvor bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 11-15 loading from Shell at $115.60 a barrel.

- Mabanaft bought a second-half July naphtha cargo from Glencore at $866 a tonne.

* REFINERY NEWS: The Philippines' biggest oil refiner Petron Corp is conducting partial maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery.

- It is not known which units are affected at the refinery in Limay, Bataan, but they are said to be downstream units used to produce oil products from heavy to light distillates. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 869.00 -5.50 -0.63 874.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 864.00 -4.50 -0.52 868.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 5.00 -1.00 -16.67 6.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 94.22 -0.61 -0.64 94.83 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.57 -0.06 -9.52 0.63 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 55.85 -8.73 -13.52 64.58 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 122.80 0.20 0.16 122.60 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 119.00 0.20 0.17 118.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 115.60 0.20 0.17 115.40 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.18 -0.23 -3.10 7.41 <GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 108.42 0.43 0.40 107.99 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 875.50 5.50 0.63 870.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -2.25 -0.75 50.00 -1.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 877.75 6.25 0.72 871.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 31.75 13.15 70.70 18.60 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 35.80 13.90 63.47 21.90 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 93.75 -0.85 -0.90 94.60 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.20 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 93.55 -0.85 -0.90 94.40 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.89 0.27 -2.42 -11.16 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 13.50 1.00 8.00 12.50 East-West Naphtha M2 12.50 1.00 8.70 11.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 862.00 4.50 0.52 857.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -3.25 -0.75 30.00 -2.50 <NAPCNWEASMc1 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 865.25 5.25 0.61 860.00 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.28 0.15 -1.21 -12.43 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.28 0.20 -1.74 -11.48 <NAPCNWEACMc2

