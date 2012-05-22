SINGAPORE, May 22 Asia's naphtha price and
margins were at a six-month low of $869 a tonne and $55.85 a
tonne respectively as demand is expected to spiral down on
cracker run cuts in South Korea and Taiwan.
South Korea's YNCC and top refiner SK Energy are cutting
utilization rates at its crackers on weak petrochemical margins.
YNCC will reduce utilization rates at its 1.9 million tonnes
per year (tpy) cracking complex to 90 percent starting end May
for a month, while SK Energy will cut operations rates at its
200,000 tpy cracker to about 80 percent of its capacity starting
June.
Operations at its larger 660,000 tpy cracker will not be
affected.
"It is really bad news for petrochemical makers if South
Korean crackers charge down. We were expecting the
(petrochemical) market to pick up but it did not," said a
Singapore-based trader.
South Korea is usually the last to reduce cracker runs as it
has newer technology.
Taiwan's Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, had already cut
operational rates at its 2.93 million tpy cracking complex last
week to about 85 percent.
The weaker fundamentals have weighed on spot premiums, with
Honam Petrochemical having bought about 50,000 tonnes of naphtha
for first-half July arrival at premiums of about $5.00 a tonne
to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
This made it the lowest premium South Korea has ever seen in
four months.
GASOLINE CRACKS DOWN
Gasoline margins/cracks were at a four-session low of $7.18
a barrel as shipments of Asian barrels to the U.S. are no longer
economically workable.
Despite the weaker cracks, reforming margins - gasoline
premiums/losses against naphtha - were at a two-session high of
$21.38 a barrel, indicating that it was more profitable for
refiners to reform naphtha into the automobile fuel and sell it.
Vietnam's Petrolimex is in the market seeking 20,000 tonnes
of gasoline for June delivery to plug a supply shortfall caused
by the shutdown of the country's only refinery last week for up
to four weeks.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: A deal each on gasoline and naphtha.
- Gunvor bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 11-15
loading from Shell at $115.60 a barrel.
- Mabanaft bought a second-half July naphtha cargo from
Glencore at $866 a tonne.
* REFINERY NEWS: The Philippines' biggest oil refiner Petron
Corp is conducting partial maintenance at its 180,000
barrels-per-day refinery.
- It is not known which units are affected at the refinery
in Limay, Bataan, but they are said to be downstream units used
to produce oil products from heavy to light distillates.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 869.00 -5.50 -0.63 874.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 864.00 -4.50 -0.52 868.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 5.00 -1.00 -16.67 6.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 94.22 -0.61 -0.64 94.83 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.57 -0.06 -9.52 0.63 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 55.85 -8.73 -13.52 64.58 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 122.80 0.20 0.16 122.60 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 119.00 0.20 0.17 118.80 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 115.60 0.20 0.17 115.40 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 7.18 -0.23 -3.10 7.41 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 108.42 0.43 0.40 107.99
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 875.50 5.50 0.63 870.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -2.25 -0.75 50.00 -1.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 877.75 6.25 0.72 871.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 31.75 13.15 70.70 18.60 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 35.80 13.90 63.47 21.90 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 93.75 -0.85 -0.90 94.60 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.20 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 93.55 -0.85 -0.90 94.40 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.89 0.27 -2.42 -11.16 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 13.50 1.00 8.00 12.50
East-West Naphtha M2 12.50 1.00 8.70 11.50
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 862.00 4.50 0.52 857.50
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -3.25 -0.75 30.00 -2.50 <NAPCNWEASMc1
Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 865.25 5.25 0.61 860.00
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.28 0.15 -1.21 -12.43 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.28 0.20 -1.74 -11.48 <NAPCNWEACMc2
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)