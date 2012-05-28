SINGAPORE, May 28 Asia's naphtha margins were at
a week high on Monday, defying weak fundamentals, with traders
saying that the lower flat price and hopes of China rolling out
stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown could have
temporarily supported sentiment.
Open-spec price was at $873 a tonne on Monday versus more
than $1,000 a month ago.
"It is really not easy to pinpoint why the market is
stronger," said a trader,
He pointed to recent bearish news, including cracker run
cuts in South Korea and Thailand and possible cuts in Malaysia
due to weak petrochemical margins.
"But it could be due to hopes of monetary policy-easing
moves in China. Weaker open-spec prices may have also spurred
players to pick up spreads in the Singapore cash window," said
the trader.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that the
government would step up policy fine-tuning to give more
attention to supporting growth and existing government spending
plans on key projects should be brought forward.
This fuelled expectations of China likely to hand out more
stimulus measures.
But most traders expect the strength to be short-lived on
increasing naphtha supplies.
Traders said Qatar's Tasweeq has not been able to close its
term deals for plant condensate grade and full-range naphtha
with buyers due to the wide buy-sell gap.
It has however sealed its gas-to-liquid naphtha deal with
Arcadia at premiums of $35 a tonne to its own price formula for
cargoes lifting July 2012 to June 2013.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: The weak fundamentals were evident in
premiums fetched for some of the recent tenders awarded last
Friday.
- India's MRPL sold a mid-June naphtha cargo to Mercuria at
premiums of about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- The premiums reflected a nearly 38 percent dive in
premiums compared to another June cargo sold to Statoil on May
14.
- BPCL sold to PetroChina two 35,000-tonne cargoes, one of
which is for June 29 to July 2 loading from Kochi and the other
for June 28-30 loading from Mumbai at below $20 a tonne premiums
versus $37 a tonne it had fetched for two previous June cargoes.
GASOLINE CRACKS NEAR 1-1/2 WEEK HIGH
Gasoline margins extended gains to reach a nearly 1-1/2 week
high if $7.74 a barrel supported by healthy demand and
longer-than-expected shutdown time of Vietnam's only refinery.
Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking
620,000 barrels of oil products for delivery in June ahead of a
planned refinery shutdown in July, of which 120,000 barrels will
be gasoline.
Vietnam's Petrolimex in the meantime had bought 20,000
tonnes of gasoline for June delivery at premiums of $1.05-$1.15
a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB Singapore basis.
Counterpart PV Oil is also expected to have bought some
95-octane grade gasoline, with premiums likely in the level of
$4.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis.
The shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery is expected to last
five-to-six week and will resume operations in late June.
The 130,500 barrels per day plant, which shut around mid
May, was initially expected to be idle for up to a month.
Taiwan's CPC on the other hand has offered a spot cargo for
July loading, its first spot offer after an absence of about
eight months.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals and one naphtha
trade.
- Shell sold two 92-octane gasoline cargoes, one for June
12-16 loading to Trafigura at $115.40 a barrel, and the other to
Glencore for June 17-21 loading at $115.00 a barrel.
- Conoco bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Gracewood
for June 17-21 loading at $115.40 a barrel.
- As for naphtha, PetroChina sold a second-half
July/first-half August deal to Total at $3 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 873.00 11.00 1.28 862.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 867.00 10.00 1.17 857.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 1.00 20.00 5.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 94.66 1.22 1.31 93.44 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.66 0.17 34.69 0.49 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 66.30 7.32 12.41 58.98 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 122.30 0.88 0.72 121.42 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 118.65 0.88 0.75 117.77 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 115.30 0.88 0.77 114.42 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 7.74 0.39 5.31 7.35 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 107.56 0.49 0.46 107.07
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 866.00 12.00 1.41 854.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.75 0.25 -12.50 -2.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 867.75 11.75 1.37 856.00
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 11.45 -4.20 -26.84 15.65
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 15.00 -4.00 -21.05 19.00
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 94.95 1.80 1.93 93.15
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.05 33.33 0.15
Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 94.75 1.75 1.88 93.00
Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.14 0.82 -6.86 -11.96
East-West Naphtha M1 18.25 1.25 7.35 17.00
East-West Naphtha M2 14.50 -0.25 -1.69 14.75
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 847.75 10.75 1.28 837.00
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -5.50 -1.25 29.41 -4.25
Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 853.25 12.00 1.43 841.25
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.75 0.85 -6.25 -13.60
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.84 0.78 -6.18 -12.62
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)