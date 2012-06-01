SINGAPORE, June 1 Asia's naphtha price hovered at its lowest in 1-1/2 years on Friday while margins sank to a 6-1/2 month low as a chunk of demand will be removed on a cracker outage and run cuts.

Intermonth premiums - the difference between prices for front-month second-half July and second-half August - were at $1.50 a tonne, more than 10 times lower compared to three months ago.

Traders remained concerned of Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa having shut the largest of its three crackers at a time when South Korea's YNCC, SK Energy and Thailand's IRPC cut utilization rates to combat bad petrochemical margins.

"The intermonth prices have room to move further down unless China decides on a buying spree," said a trader.

"At some point, the intermonth differential will go into discounts, although I do not expect the discounts to last long. Reasons being that when discounts start, buyers will move in to buy. But overall, demand is going to get slaughtered in July and August."

YNCC had cut operational rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex by 10 percent to 90 percent since May 25.

SK Energy and IRPC are to start their cuts this month.

Formosa is expected to keep its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker offline for about two weeks.

In contrast, spot exports are rising as high contract premiums have resulted in lower volumes being termed up.

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell a spot cargo of A310 naphtha for June 11-13 loading from Ras Tanura. The deal has yet to be concluded, traders said.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: HPCL is expected to award a sell tender on late Friday for 20,000-25,000 tonnes of naphtha lifting on June 16-18 from Mumbai and another cargo of the same size for July 3-5 lifting from the same port.

GASOLINE CRACKS EXTEND GAINS

Gasoline cracks extended gains of 16 cents to stay at a 2-1/2 week high of $8.64 a barrel as brisk demand from Vietnam supported the market.

PV oil is into its third round of purchase, seeking 33,000 cubic meters of reformate/gasoline in a tender to fill the supply dent caused by the shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery.

The tender is due to be awarded on June 5.

Vietnam would need to import about 500,000 tonnes of fuel during the shutdown of the 130,500 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Dung Quat to plug the supply shortfall.

It has so far bought more than 400,000 tonnes of fuel.

In contrast, Taiwan's CPC has sold at least 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for July loading in the export spot market for the first time in about seven months.

The sale would have been transacted above 50 cents a barrel premiums, trader said, with some of them narrowing it down to around 60-80 cents a barrel premium to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This however could not be confirmed with CPC.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four on gasoline, of which Phillips 66 bought two cargoes and Shell the remaining two.

- Phillips 66 bought from Gunvor a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 16-20 loading at $109.30 a barrel.

- It bought another 92-octane gasoline for the same lifting period from Gracewood at $108.70 a barrel.

- Shell bought from BP a 95-octane gasoline cargo for June 18-22 loading at $114.00 a barrel.

- It also bought another similar grade cargo from Trafigura for June 16-20 lifting at $114.10 a barrel.

- As for naphtha, BP sold a first-half August cargo to Mabanaft at $786 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 789.00 -41.00 -4.94 830.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 787.50 -36.00 -4.37 823.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 1.50 -5.00 -76.92 6.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 85.33 -4.55 -5.06 89.88 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore -1.47 -2.20 -301.37 0.73 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 36.30 -15.80 -30.33 52.10 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 117.50 -1.48 -1.24 118.98 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 114.05 -1.48 -1.28 115.53 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 109.00 -3.20 -2.85 112.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.64 0.16 1.89 8.48 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 100.36 -3.35 -3.23 103.71 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 787.00 -36.00 -4.37 823.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.00 -0.75 23.08 -3.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 791.00 -35.25 -4.27 826.25 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 43.60 25.20 136.96 18.40 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 49.85 25.05 101.01 24.80 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 82.60 -6.80 -7.61 89.40 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.25 -0.10 -28.57 0.35 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 82.35 -6.70 -7.52 89.05 Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.47 -0.57 4.79 -11.90 East-West Naphtha M1 17.00 2.50 17.24 14.50 East-West Naphtha M2 12.25 -0.75 -5.77 13.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 770.00 -38.50 -4.76 808.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -8.75 -4.00 84.21 -4.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 778.75 -34.50 -4.24 813.25 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.83 -0.48 3.60 -13.35 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.66 -0.18 1.44 -12.48

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)