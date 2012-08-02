SINGAPORE, Aug 2 The Asian naphtha price rose
for the fifth session to reach $893 a tonne, while its margins
jumped nearly 19 percent to $95.60 a tonne to hit a 2-1/2 month
high on demand.
Improved petrochemical prices will likely spur buyers to
seek cargoes to feed their crackers.
South Korea's SK Energy has raised its utilization rates at
its 200,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker since Monday
after it reduced the rates to about 80 percent in June.
Taiwan's Formosa is also expected to restart a 700,000 tpy
No 1 cracker within the next few days following a maintenance
that started on June 19.
"Formosa might return to the market and buy some naphtha
spot cargoes. Then there is YNCC's term tender," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"From what I see, most cargoes, even the Western exports to
Asia, have likely found buyers for first-half September
delivery. We'll have to see what's in stored for second-half
September and where the market will continue to rally after YNCC
completes its term purchases."
YNCC is seeking September 2012 to August 2013 naphtha
through a tender which will close on Aug. 3. Offers will stay
valid until Aug. 7.
Taiwan's CPC also has a tender to buy full-range naphtha.
*NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to
Shell for Aug. 28-30 loading from Mumbai at premiums of $24-$25
a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
GASOLINE CRACKS STABLE
Gasoline margins stayed firm at $11.18 a barrel, highest in
about 1-1/2 weeks as tight prompt supplies have yet to ease.
Although the Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly
of gasoline, were up 10.5 percent to reach a four-week high of
10.318 million barrels, traders said the higher stocks could be
temporary.
A key reason was that Vietnam's demand was sharply slower as
its only refinery was able to meet most of its local needs for
now.
"But demand from Sri Lanka and India is expected to stay
healthy," said a Singapore-based trader.
Peak demand season in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia was also
expected to support the market.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals, of which Shell was the
sole buyer of the four cargoes.
- The oil major bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Aug.
17-21 loading at $123.60 a barrel from Total.
- It separately bought from PetroChina another 95-octane
cargo for Aug. 23-27 loading at $123.30 a barrel and 97-octane
gasoline cargo for Aug. 22-26 loading at $126.80 a barrel.
- Shell also bought a first-half October naphtha cargo from
BP at $889 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC
Change Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 893.00 25.00 2.88 868.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 886.00 24.50 2.84 861.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 0.50 7.69 6.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 96.97 2.78 2.95 94.19 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.87 -0.87 -50.00 1.74 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 95.60 15.25 18.98 80.35 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 126.80 3.40 2.76 123.40 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 123.45 3.25 2.70 120.20 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 117.50 1.30 1.12 116.20 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 11.18 0.00 0.00 11.18 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Change Close
Brent M1 106.28 1.29 1.23 104.99
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 885.50 24.00 2.79 861.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 1.00 28.57 3.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 881.00 23.00 2.68 858.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 14.30 -9.75 -40.54 24.05
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.65 -8.95 -36.38 24.60
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 96.80 3.75 4.03 93.05
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.65 0.20 44.44 0.45
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 96.15 3.55 3.83 92.60
Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.39 1.27 -13.15 -9.66
East-West Naphtha M1 18.25 1.00 5.80 17.25
East-West Naphtha M2 16.75 1.25 8.06 15.50
NWE Naphtha M1 867.25 23.00 2.72 844.25
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 3.00 1.25 71.43 1.75
NWE Naphtha M2 864.25 21.75 2.58 842.50
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.25 1.13 -9.93 -11.38
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.26 1.33 -12.56 -10.59
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)