SINGAPORE, Aug 29 The Asian naphtha price fell to a low of $962.50 a tonne on Wednesday, tracking Brent crude losses but intermonth premiums stayed at a five-week high, supported by vibrant spot demand. Intermonth premiums are the difference between front-month first-half October and first-half November prices. South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought naphtha at about $9.50-$10.00 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, five times more than what it had paid on Aug. 23, traders said on Wednesday. "Premiums may test levels above $10 due to healthy demand from South Korea. Not all buyers have completed their first-half October spot purchases," said a North Asian trader. It was not immediately clear how many cargoes Honam had bought, but traders estimated about 50,000 tonnes, bringing its total purchases for first-half October arrival at about 150,000 tonnes so far. KPIC, South Korea's smallest ethylene maker, had on Tuesday purchased 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half October arrival. But the premium levels were not known. India's Essar Oil benefited from the stronger fundamentals and sold up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to Vitol for Sept. 16-20 loading from Vadinar at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. This reflected a near 67 percent spike in premiums versus a recent sale, also for a September cargo to Vitol. * GASOLINE CRACKS AT 1-1/2 MTH LOW Gasoline cracks fell to a 1-1/2 month low of $9.21 a barrel as supply rose and no support was seen coming from the U.S. West Coast despite Venezuela having pulled cargoes away from the U.S. Venezuela's largest refinery -- the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay facility -- aims to restart within the next two days after fire has been extinguished. The crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp's 245,000-bpd Richmond, California, remains down after a fire on Aug. 6. Chevron had also reported an malfunction of a gasoline-making unit at the Richmond refinery on Tuesday, but the glitch was minor. Separately, Kenya has bought close to 250,000 tonnes of oil products including gasoline for September to October delivery from sellers Galana, Addax and Gapco. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Glencore sold a second-half October naphtha cargo to Shell at $957 a tonne and a first-half October/second-half October naphtha spread dealt to Vitol at $5.50. - There were no other cash deals. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 962.50 -11.00 -1.13 973.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 952.00 -11.50 -1.19 963.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 10.50 0.50 5.00 10.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.71 -1.23 -1.16 105.94 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.31 -0.58 -30.69 1.89 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 122.95 -4.85 -3.79 127.80 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 126.75 -2.38 -1.84 129.13 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 124.35 -1.55 -1.23 125.90 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.15 -1.95 -1.58 123.10 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.21 -1.13 -10.93 10.34 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.95 -0.81 -0.72 112.76 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 948.50 -11.50 -1.20 960.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.00 -0.75 -8.57 8.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 940.50 -10.75 -1.13 951.25 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 14.30 -0.25 -1.72 14.55 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.30 0.50 3.38 14.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 103.80 -1.25 -1.19 105.05 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 102.80 -1.25 -1.20 104.05 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.45 -0.38 5.37 -7.07 East-West Naphtha M1 1.00 1.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 East-West Naphtha M2 10.00 1.00 11.11 9.00 NWE Naphtha M1 947.50 -12.50 -1.30 960.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 17.00 -0.75 -4.23 17.75 NWE Naphtha M2 930.50 -11.75 -1.25 942.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.56 -0.49 6.07 -8.07 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.01 -0.56 6.63 -8.45 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)