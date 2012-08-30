SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The Asian naphtha price was at a three-session high of $982 a tonne while margins rose 9.46 percent to hit a four-month high of $134.58 a tonne as tighter supplies and concerns over the possibility of cargoes moving West supported the market. Strong European naphtha demand has continued to limit any fresh exports coming to Asia. "Red Sea naphtha cargoes could move to the West because of the high prices although no actual cargoes are Westbound yet," said a North Asian trader. "Another reason behind the strong Asian market is that most traders expect Formosa to return to the market and buy spot cargoes. It's sentiment driven because it is hard to determine when Formosa will buy." The Taiwanese petrochemical maker is Asia's top naphtha buyer. It has three crackers of which a 1.03 million tonnes per year (tpy) was shut on Aug. 15 for a 30-day inspection. Separately, India was lowering its September exports, which would likely be capped at 550,000 tonnes or the lowest in four months, at a time of healthy demand from South Korea. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: The strong fundamentals saw Socar Trading paying about $31.50 a tonne for a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo from India's ONGC for Sept. 13-14 loading from Mumbai. This was the highest premium ONGC has received for a Mumbai cargo in four months. Malaysia's based Titan was out in the market seeking October naphtha but the results were not known. * GASOLINE CRACKS SINK Gasoline cracks dived 12.49 percent to reach a seven-week low of $8.06 a barrel as peak demand season in Indonesia has tapered off. Asian cargoes were still not Westbound as the U.S. has sufficient stocks despite a recent fire in Chevron's Richmond refinery and Venezuela's Amuay plant, the country's largest refinery with a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day (bpd). Traders were not keen to move cargoes Westward in view of the volatility in the U.S. prices. Pakistan in the meantime has received offers for the 280,000 tonnes of gasoline it was seeking for October-December. The offers ranged from $94.88-$112.70 from Glencore, Total and Gulf Petroleum. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Arcadia sold a 95-octane cargo for Sept. 22-26 loading to Trafigura at $124.30 a barrel, making this the only cash deal for the day. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 982.00 19.50 2.03 962.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 970.00 18.00 1.89 952.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 1.50 14.29 10.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 106.88 2.17 2.07 104.71 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.18 0.87 66.41 1.31 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 134.58 11.63 9.46 122.95 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 126.65 -0.10 -0.08 126.75 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 124.30 -0.05 -0.04 124.35 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.05 -0.10 -0.08 121.15 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.06 -1.15 -12.49 9.21 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.99 1.04 0.93 111.95 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 966.00 17.50 1.85 948.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.63 1.63 20.38 8.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 956.37 15.87 1.69 940.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 13.35 -0.95 -6.64 14.30 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 12.72 -2.58 -16.86 15.30 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.85 2.05 1.97 103.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.85 2.05 1.99 102.80 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.73 0.72 -9.66 -7.45 East-West Naphtha M1 2.50 1.50 150.00 1.00 East-West Naphtha M2 11.25 1.25 12.50 10.00 NWE Naphtha M1 963.50 16.00 1.69 947.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.38 1.38 8.12 17.00 NWE Naphtha M2 945.12 14.62 1.57 930.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.98 0.58 -6.78 -8.56 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.63 0.38 -4.22 -9.01 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)