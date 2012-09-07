SINGAPORE, Sept 7 The Asian naphtha price ended
the week at a three-session high of $1,000.50 a tonne while
margins returned to its highest level in 4-1/2 month of $146.63
as tight prompt supplies and demand quickly reversed the
previous day's losses.
South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has bought at least 50,000
tonnes of naphtha for second-half October delivery to Yeosu and
Daesan at premiums of about $17.50-$18.00 a tonne to Japan quote
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This was higher compared to $11.50 a tonne premium it had
paid on Sept. 3 for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half
October arrival.
"Low Indian exports for September, a lack of European
cargoes coming to Asia and healthy demand have remained as the
factors driving up the premiums," a North Asian trader said.
India's total September exports so far stand at about
510,000 tonnes, the lowest in at least three years, as refinery
maintenance and strong domestic demand for gasoline have reduced
the availability of naphtha for exports.
Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: Strong fundamentals saw Unipec
shelling out about $46 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis to India's MRPL for 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Oct. 11-13 loading, making this a new record premium
for the refiner.
- Reliance and BPCL also saw their sales premiums shooting
up to at least $40.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB
basis.
- Reliance has sold a 75,000-tonne cargo for Sept. 25-30
loading from Sikka to Cargill at premiums in the low $40s per
tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 2-4 loading from Mumbai
to Japanese trader Marubeni at premiums close to the $40 a tonne
level.
* CRACKER NEWS: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co
has shut one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant
in western Japan for scheduled maintenance.
- South Korea's YNCC has on Sunday fully restored
operational rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year cracking
complex to 100 percent after cutting it to 80 percent capacity
on Aug. 28.
* GASOLINE CRACKS REBOUND
Asia's gasoline margins extended gains to reach a
seven-session high, supported by demand from the Singapore cash
market where Chinese trading firms Unipec and PetroChina.
Spot demand from Vietnamese importers Petrolimex, Saigon
Petro and PV Oil were also giving the market a boost.
It was not immediately clear if Asian traders were planning
on moving barrels to the U.S. due to the hurricane season.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals.
- PetroChina bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Sept.
22-26 loading, of which one cargo will be supplied by Total at
$121.90 a barrel, and the second cargo by Chevron at $122.30 a
barrel.
- Unipec has also bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for
Sept. 22-26 loading, but from Gunvor at $122.45 a barrel.
- Glencore sold a first-half November/second-half November
spread deal to BP at $7.50 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1000.50 9.50 0.96 991.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 985.00 8.00 0.82 977.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 15.50 1.50 10.71 14.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 108.94 1.06 0.98 107.88 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.09 0.86 69.92 1.23 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 146.63 12.35 9.20 134.28 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 128.42 2.02 1.60 126.40 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 125.92 2.02 1.63 123.90 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 122.22 2.02 1.68 120.20 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 8.37 2.40 40.20 5.97 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 113.85 -0.38 -0.33 114.23
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 985.50 -4.00 -0.40 989.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 10.50 -1.00 -8.70 11.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 975.00 -3.00 -0.31 978.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 9.00 -5.35 -37.28 14.35
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.35 -3.45 -20.54 16.80
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 108.50 0.15 0.14 108.35
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.65 0.10 6.45 1.55
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 106.85 0.05 0.05 106.80
Naphtha Cracks M1 -5.52 0.04 -0.72 -5.56
East-West Naphtha M1 -0.25 -1.75 -116.67 1.50
East-West Naphtha M2 6.00 -2.25 -27.27 8.25
NWE Naphtha M1 985.75 -2.25 -0.23 988.00
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 16.75 -1.50 -8.22 18.25
NWE Naphtha M2 969.00 -0.75 -0.08 969.75
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -6.18 0.30 -4.63 -6.48
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -7.80 0.30 -3.70 -8.10
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)