SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The Asian naphtha price fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday to hit a 1-1/2 month low of $915 a tonne with margins sliding along to a two-session low of $107.93 a tonne on ample supplies. The weaker fundamentals pressured premiums, with South Korea's Honam Petrochemical having bought two 25,000-tonne cargoes for first-half November arrival at Daesan port at about $10.50 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. This was the lowest premium seen in South Korea in about three weeks. But not all traders were convinced that the market will stay weak for long as Asian crackers, especially those in South Korea, were mostly running at full-tilt. Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, has also ended its maintenance for the year at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex in Mailiao. "Buyers are just starting to buy November cargoes. Some sellers who have unsold cargoes for October delivery could have been under pressure to sell November cargoes at lower premiums," said a North Asian trader. "Once those barrels are digested, the market will rebound very quickly." * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Corp (Bapco) has sold 55,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 14-18 loading at premiums of about $30-$32 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Traders said the buyer could be Arcadia, but this could not be confirmed. - India's HPCL has sold 15,000-20,000 tonnes of naphtha for Sept. 20-26 loading from Mumbai to Total at premiums very close to $17 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. * GASOLINE CRACKS Gasoline cracks jumped 18.15 percent to reach a three-week high of $10.09 a barrel on firm demand. BP was heard to have chartered a gasoline cargo for delivery into Australia at a higher than normal freight rate, which some traders said could be an indication of refinery work at its Australian refinery. But this could not be confirmed. Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, were at their lowest in three weeks of 8.611 million barrels in the week ended on Wednesday, official data showed. Strong Indonesian and Malaysian demand drew some of the Singapore gasoline cargoes away. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one cash deal for the day where Vitol has bought from BP a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Oct. 11-15 loading at $117.70 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 915.00 -42.00 -4.39 957.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 903.50 -42.50 -4.49 946.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 11.50 0.50 4.55 11.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 99.44 -4.66 -4.48 104.10 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.04 0.14 7.37 1.90 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 107.93 -3.00 -2.70 110.93 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 125.85 -2.20 -1.72 128.05 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 122.60 -2.20 -1.76 124.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 117.70 -3.65 -3.01 121.35 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.09 1.55 18.15 8.54 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close (0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.61 -5.19 -4.60 112.80 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 901.00 -41.50 -4.40 942.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.50 0.50 8.33 6.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 894.50 -42.00 -4.48 936.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 13.60 -0.10 -0.73 13.70 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.20 -1.95 -11.37 17.15 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 98.60 -4.60 -4.46 103.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.90 -0.15 -14.29 1.05 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 97.70 -4.45 -4.36 102.15 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.22 0.52 -5.95 -8.74 East-West Naphtha M1 5.25 0.25 5.00 5.00 East-West Naphtha M2 11.13 1.13 11.30 10.00 NWE Naphtha M1 895.75 -41.75 -4.45 937.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 12.38 1.38 12.55 11.00 NWE Naphtha M2 883.37 -43.13 -4.66 926.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.46 0.40 -4.06 -9.86 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.75 0.22 -2.21 -9.97 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)