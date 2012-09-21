SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The Asian naphtha price ended
the week at $943.50 a tonne, with margins at a four-session high
of $114.90 a tonne on lower shipments from Europe.
More than 350,000 tonnes of European naphtha are expected to
arrive in Asia next month, sharply down from September arrivals
of about 800,000 tonnes.
Although India is restoring exports, traders said the
supplies will be quickly absorbed as petrochemical unit runs are
still high in Asia.
India is expected to have about 750,000 tonnes of naphtha
for export in October versus around 530,000 tonnes in September.
"There will still be some short covering taking place, but
after yesterday, there are actually not that many Indian cargoes
left in the market for October," said a Singapore-based trader,
referring to active buying of Indian cargoes on Thursday.
Asia relies on naphtha from other continents to plug a
supply shortfall.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Statoil has bought 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Oct. 18-20 loading from New Mangalore from India's
MRPL at premiums of about $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- ONGC, parent company of MRPL, has sold 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Oct. 10-11 loading from Mumbai port at premiums of
about $30 a tonne to Cargill.
- BPCL has sold around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to Total for
Oct. 17-21 loading from Kochi port at premiums at $30 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
GASOLINE CRACKS
Gasoline cracks were at a three-week high of $10.57 a
barrel, supported by demand from Vietnam.
Petrolimex, the country's top importer, was seeking a total
of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for October delivery in a tender
that will close on Sept. 21.
Offers are to stay valid until Sept. 24.
Separately, Taiwan's Formosa has sold 250,000 barrels of
93-octane gasoline for second-half October lifting from Mailiao
at premiums of about 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
India's Essar Oil sold about 55,000 tonnes of 92-octane
gasoline, likely to an oil major, at levels from flat to minus
10 cents a barrel.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Six gasoline trades but no naphtha
deals.
- Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 13-17
loading, one from Trafigura at $125 a barrel and the other from
Total at $124.70 a barrel.
- Total has separately sold another two 92-octane gasoline
cargoes for Oct. 6-10 loading, one to PetroChina at $121.10 a
barrel and the other to Mercuria at $121.00 a barrel.
- Vitol bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Oct. 17-21
loading from BP at $120.30 a barrel.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 943.50 28.50 3.11 915.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 932.50 29.00 3.21 903.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 11.00 -0.50 -4.35 11.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 102.49 3.05 3.07 99.44 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.84 -0.20 -9.80 2.04 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 114.90 6.97 6.46 107.93 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 128.78 2.93 2.33 125.85 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 124.85 2.25 1.84 122.60 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 121.05 3.35 2.85 117.70 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 10.57 0.48 4.76 10.09 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
(0830
GMT)
Brent M1 110.48 2.87 2.67 107.61
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 928.00 27.00 3.00 901.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.75 0.25 3.85 6.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 921.25 26.75 2.99 894.50
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 1.45 -12.15 -89.34 13.60
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.85 0.65 4.28 15.20
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.95 4.35 4.41 98.60
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 2.35 1.45 161.11 0.90
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 100.60 2.90 2.97 97.70
Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.12 0.10 -1.22 -8.22
East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 -0.75 -14.29 5.25
East-West Naphtha M2 11.00 -0.13 -1.17 11.13
NWE Naphtha M1 923.50 27.75 3.10 895.75
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 13.25 0.87 7.03 12.38
NWE Naphtha M2 910.25 26.88 3.04 883.37
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.34 0.12 -1.27 -9.46
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.39 0.36 -3.69 -9.75
*Sing refers to Singapore
