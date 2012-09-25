SINGAPORE, Sept 25 The Asian naphtha price was
at a four-session high of $952 a tonne on Tuesday, with the
intermonth premium reaching its highest in seven sessions of
$12.50 a tonne as supplies tightened on healthy demand.
The intermonth premium refers to the difference between
front-month first-half November and first-half December.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's top naphtha
buyer, is seeking at least 25,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha
for first-half November delivery, just a day after it was
looking for heavy naphtha for the same period.
The tender for the open-spec grade, with a minimum paraffin
content of 70 percent, will close on Wednesday. Offers will stay
valid until Thursday.
Separately, LG Chem has likely bought two 25,000-tonne
cargoes, one of which was for delivery to Daesan at premiums of
about $11.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis.
Another cargo was for delivery to Yeosu at premiums of about
$10.50 a tonne to the same formula. LG was the their South
Korean buyer purchasing cargoes since last Thursday.
"The market will get stronger," said a Singapore-based
trader who was referring to the firm demand and possible tighter
supplies ahead. "Already, there are fewer Western cargoes coming
to Asia next month (versus September) and India's exports
volumes are unstable."
India's exports were going up one month and then down in
another, traders said, making it increasingly difficult to rely
on it for stable spot supplies.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Essar Oil sold 33,000-35,000
tonnes of naphtha for Oct 12-16 loading to PetroDiamond at
premiums of about $32 to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis.
- But some traders said the premium could be higher.
GASOLINE CRACKS SLIP
Gasoline cracks slipped nearly 4 percent to a two-session
low of $10.76 a barrel with Vietnam's top importer having
wrapped up its spot purchases for October delivery.
Petrolimex has bought a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline
for October delivery, comprising two 30,000-tonne 92-octane
cargoes and one 10,000-tonne 95-octane cargo at premiums of
about $1.00-$1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It had previously bought 70,000 tonnes for September
delivery at premiums of 30 cents to $1.30 a barrel to Singapore
quotes on a FOB basis.
In the U.S., Chevron has yet to determine how long its crude
unit at its 245,000 barrels-per-day Richmond, California, plant
will remain shut following a fire in early August.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals but none on
naphtha for the fifth session.
- Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 17-21
loading, one of which was from Glencore at $125.10 a barrel and
the other from Unipec at $124.80 a barrel.
- Shell had also bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo from
Unipec on Monday for Oct. 13-17 loading at $124.80 a barrel.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 952.00 3.50 0.37 948.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 940.00 3.00 0.32 937.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 0.50 4.35 11.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 103.41 0.36 0.35 103.05 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.11 0.11 5.50 2.00 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 122.58 -0.92 -0.74 123.50 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 128.15 -0.47 -0.37 128.62 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 124.95 0.15 0.12 124.80 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 121.35 0.15 0.12 121.20 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 10.76 -0.44 -3.93 11.20 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
(0830
GMT)
Brent M1 110.59 0.19 0.17 110.40
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 935.00 3.00 0.32 932.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 7.50 0.25 3.45 7.25
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 927.50 2.75 0.30 924.75
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 12.05 -0.15 -1.23 12.20
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 14.45 0.95 7.04 13.50
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.55 0.35 0.34 102.20
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.10 0.15 15.79 0.95
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 101.45 0.20 0.20 101.25
Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.53 0.12 -1.57 -7.65
East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50
East-West Naphtha M2 11.13 -0.12 -1.07 11.25
NWE Naphtha M1 930.50 3.00 0.32 927.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 14.13 0.13 0.93 14.00
NWE Naphtha M2 916.38 2.88 0.32 913.50
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.77 0.13 -1.46 -8.90
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.16 0.03 -0.33 -9.19
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)