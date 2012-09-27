SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The Asian naphtha price was at a week high of $957 a tonne on Thursday, with margins rising to a two-week high of $129.08 a tonne as concerns over tightening supplies countered petrochemical units' run cuts in Taiwan. Formosa has cut runs at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex to 80 percent of its capacity and will keep to these operating rates until end-October following a fire at a monoethylene glycol plant run by its sister company Nan Ya Plastics. Formosa cracks naphtha into ethylene and propylene among other hydrocarbon products and some of this ethylene feedstock is supplied to Nan Ya Plastics. But despite the run cuts in Taiwan, traders continued to look beyond that and focused instead on Western exports to Asia, which may be insufficient to feed demand in the East as South Korean crackers are still running at maximum capacity. "The Europe naphtha market is strong, so this means there are less cargoes for the East. The strength in the European market will continue to affect Asia and I expect this to last throughout October," said a Singapore-based trader. In a note, J.P. Morgan stated that the increased consumption of naphtha in the petrochemical segment of the West was not an outright sign of improving economic activity. The demand, it said, was spurred in part by the lack of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which can be used to replace naphtha in the petrochemical sector. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 22-24 loading from Mumbai to Itochu at premiums of about $33-$34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - This brought its total October exports from the Mumbai plant to 105,000 tonnes versus 70,000 tonnes in September. - BPCL had a maintenance at a 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) which ended around Sept. 20. - Separately, BPCL sold 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 10-14 loading from Haldia port to Trafigura at a discount of about $10.50 a tonne. GASOLINE CRACKS AT 1-1/2 MTH HIGH Gasoline cracks hit their highest in 1-1/2 month of $11.66 a barrel, with support from Sri Lanka. Expectations that Vietnam's Petrolimex is about to issue its quarterly tender also boosted sentiment. Petrolimex had skipped issuing a tender to buy gasoline for third-quarter delivery due to sufficient stocks. Sri Lanka's Ceypetco has bought a total of 270,000 barrels of gasoline for Oct. 11 delivery from Daewoo. The cargoes comprise 240,000 barrels of 90-octane grade at premiums of $4.62 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis and 30,000 barrels of 95-octane grade at premiums $5.92 a barrel to the same formula. Lanka IOC, on the other hand, has bought 10,000 tonnes (84,500 barrels) from Reliance for Oct. 18-22 delivery but the price was not known. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals, but naphtha trades remained absent for the seventh straight session. - Vitol bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 23-27 loading, one of which was from SK Energy at $122 a barrel, and another from Arcadia at $122.10 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC Chan Close e OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 957.00 7.50 0.79 949.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 945.00 7.50 0.80 937.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 0.00 0.00 12.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.16 1.03 1.00 103.13 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.16 0.03 1.41 2.13 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 129.08 1.50 1.18 127.58 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 128.61 1.05 0.82 127.56 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 125.43 1.43 1.15 124.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 122.05 1.55 1.29 120.50 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 11.66 0.75 6.87 10.91 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Chan Close e Brent M1 110.39 0.80 0.73 109.59 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 939.00 7.50 0.81 931.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.75 1.00 12.9 7.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 930.25 6.50 0.70 923.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 11.10 -0.15 -1.3 11.25 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.60 -0.70 -4.9 14.30 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 103.10 0.85 0.83 102.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.25 0.05 4.17 1.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 101.85 0.80 0.79 101.05 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.03 -0.08 1.15 -6.95 East-West Naphtha M1 4.00 -0.50 -11. 4.50 1 East-West Naphtha M2 10.50 -0.75 -6.6 11.25 NWE Naphtha M1 935.00 8.00 0.86 927.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 15.25 0.75 5.17 14.50 NWE Naphtha M2 919.75 7.25 0.79 912.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.20 0.00 0.00 -8.20 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.53 -0.05 0.59 -8.48 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)